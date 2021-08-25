Wednesday August 25, 2021 @ 6:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

Lemonad(e) Park presents a screening of “The Man Who Fell To Earth” starring David Bowie, with a special performance from The Band That Fell To Earth KC, Kansas City's premier David Bowie tribute act. Doors at 6 p.m., band plays at 7 p.m., screening starts at 8:30 p.m.

THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR AUDIENCE, ARTISTS AND CREW IS OUR #1 PRIORITY. We *strongly* encourage social distancing and unvaccinated individuals to wear masks. If you feeling ill, please stay home.