PLAYBACK: Covering 20 Years of Music Discovery Screening & Concert

at Lemonad(e) Park

Join 90.9 The Bridge and Kansas City PBS at Lemonad(e) Park for the premiere of PLAYBACK: 20 Years of Music Discovery, a special video tribute to commemorate the station's 20th anniversary! The evening features the live debut of Ezmerelda (the solo project of Kianna White), followed by the 30-minute video premiere, then a special set from Lava Dreams and Jass.

The PLAYBACK video features local artists performing a collection of cover songs that were all originally released in 2001, the year The Bridge went live. 

  • Free entry and premium seating for 90.9 The Bridge Platinum and Gold Members
  • Free entry for Bridge Members
  • $10 for General Admission and non-Bridge members
  • Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m.
