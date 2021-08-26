PLAYBACK: Covering 20 Years of Music Discovery Screening & Concert

Thursday August 26, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

Join 90.9 The Bridge and Kansas City PBS at Lemonad(e) Park for the premiere of PLAYBACK: 20 Years of Music Discovery, a special video tribute to commemorate the station's 20th anniversary! The evening features the live debut of Ezmerelda (the solo project of Kianna White), followed by the 30-minute video premiere, then a special set from Lava Dreams and Jass.

The PLAYBACK video features local artists performing a collection of cover songs that were all originally released in 2001, the year The Bridge went live.