Above image: Una Walkenhorst | Photo submitted by artist

We're busting out of the long weekend with our next Bridge Artist of the Week — Una Walkenhorst!

The indie folk singer-songwriter is in the process of releasing her first solo material since her 2014 debut, "Scars." In that five-year span, Una spent a year and a half touring the country in her Honda Civic, living in New Orleans, moving back home, releasing an album and touring Norway with her dad — Bob Walkenhorst of The Rainmakers — and kickstarting her own career as an artist and activist in Kansas City.

A couple weeks ago, Una teamed up with Sons of Great Dane's Brent Windler to release their cover of Jason Molina's "Whip-Poor-Will." (You can hear it on this recent episode of Eight One Sixty) There's more coming this week. Tune in to The Bridge to hear a brand-new original single premiere on Thursdays with Timothy Finn at 4 p.m., followed by our online video premiere next Monday. As always with our Artist of the Week, we'll be featuring a different song from Una in each on-air shift!

While you're here, check out Una's 909 Session from late 2018 with Bob Walkenhorst: