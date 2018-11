Top Songs of 2018

Top Songs voting

The Bridge is all about connecting you with the music you love – from new discoveries to heritage artists and local breakouts. Now, we're asking you to vote for your favorite songs of 2018 through Dec. 7. Listen in on New Year's Eve as we unveil the Top 90 songs of the year, as chosen by you!

Everybody's Coming To My House David Byrne Shiny One Belly Everybody Needs You Laura Viers Rorschach Typhoon Carry Fire Robert Plant Free Mind Tash Sultana Baby I Love You Ryan Adams Far Away Truths Albert Hammond Jr. Something Sweet Shy Boys Thanks for Listening Chris Thile Superposition Young the Giant Black Moon Rising Black Pumas Violet City Mansionair Queens of the Breakers Barr Brothers What You Wanted Belle and the Vertigo Waves Kansas City Star Kacey Musgraves Sucker's Prayer Decemberists Van Dyke Brown River Whyless See You At The Movies J Mascis No Hard Feelings Avett Brothers Date Night Father John Misty Real Love Lo Moon On My Knees Middle Kids 99 Barns Courtney Silver Lining Mt. Joy Kids These Days Shakey Graves Bad Bad News Leon Bridges Waves Of Galveston Iron & Wine For Tomorrow Bob & Una Walkenhorst I'd Rather Go Blind Grace Potter Again and Again Dave Matthews Band Here's Looking At You Kid Brett Dennen Apollo St Paul & The Broken Bones What's The Deal With David? Oh Pep! Dissolve Absofacto Mardi Gras Beads Parquet Courts Tokyo Bay Nick Lowe Sylvan Esso Ben Howard Already Gone Brett Dennen Work Out Chance the Rapper Shame Shame Shame Lake Street Dive Fireworks First Aid Kit Need Your Love Curtis Harding Marrow Jealous of the Birds Everybody Loves You Soak Once In A Lifetime Angelique Kidjo Dark Spring Beach House That's A Lifestyle Dirty Projectors Little Light Amos Lee Rolling On Israel Nash Such a Simple Thing Ray Lamontagne Light On Maggie Rogers Life To Fix Record Company A Little Honey Nathaniel Rateliff Keep Moving Brent Cowles Play The Game Olivia Fox That Kind of Man Sarah Morgan No More Darkness, No More Light Amos Lee Eschaton Darlingside Slow Burn Kacey Musgraves Symbol Adrianne Lenker Wounded World Elders Nameless, Faceless Courtney Barnett Sing That Song Kian Byrne Say Something Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton Blackout Frank Turner Cool Soccer Mommy Sparkling Wine Wood Brothers Spinning Wheel Radar State Baby Let's Go Fruition Fever Pitch Rainbow Kitten Surprise Happy Man Jungle Give A Little Maggie Rogers Guiding Light Mumford & Sons Trouble On My Mind Staves & yMusic You Worry Me Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats How Simple Hop Along Soul No 5 Caroline Rose You're The One Greta Van Fleet Keep It In Line Broncho Last Of Your Rock N Roll Heroes Iron and Wine Hold Out Your Hand Brandi Carlile Maybe Get Up Kids Addictions Lucy Dacus Fine Line Parker Millsap Sonica USA Alejandro Escovedo Dark Dark Dark Gregory Alan Isakov Gallipoli Beirut Get Out Chvrches Jeannie Becomes A Mom Caroline Rose Psycho Star King Tuff Girlfriend Christine and the Queens ft. Dam-Funk Good Kisser Lake Street Dive Caesar Rock Paul McCartney Cry No More Danielle Nicole Double Down Slothrust Feed The Fire Dawes Come Back Home Yes You Are Come On To Me Paul McCartney Suspirium Thom Yorke Amor De Mis Amores Making Movies feat. Flor De Toloache High Wire Use Your Atlas I Belong To You Matthew Sweet When The Curtain Falls Greta Van Fleet Echo Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Seven Falls Laura Viers Run For Your Money Greeting Committee Knockin' On Your Screen Door John Prine Hey Mama Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats All My Shades of Blue Ruen Brothers Younger Years Milk Carton Kids Big Time Milk Carton Kids Heaven Only Knows Bob Moses Blacklight Yes You Are Hot Spell Danielle Nicole Salvation Tash Sultana Comeback Kid Sharon Van Etten Summer Of Sundays Radar State Mister Tillman Father John Misty The Middle Trampled By Turtles Offa My Hands Jessica Lea Mayfield Best of the Best of Times Darlingside The Dreamer Jackson Browne What Hurts Worse Iron and Wine Fast Slow Disco St. Vincent Tru-galu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7 Get It While You Can Robert Finley Love and Trust Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite Born In The Right Country River Whyless Ladder to the Sun Saintsenica In Chains War On Drugs It Isn't Love Rachel Mallin & The Wild Type Girlfriend Anderson East About You G Flip Everybody Knows Jayhawks Wouldn't Want to Be Like You Sheryl Crow Everybody's Baby Mikal Shapiro Zeroes David Bowie Come For Me Sunflower Bean Happiness Jones Wood Brothers Best Days Lissie Rebellion Rises Ziggy Marley Battlechain Rose Nicki Bluhm Party of One Brandi Carlile Just A Fool Jim James Every Day Is A Miracle David Byrne Nervous Young Inhumans Car Seat Headrest Cringe Matt Maeson You Worry Me Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Wait By The River Lord Huron Masseduction St Vincent Charity Courtney Barnett The Heart Is A Muscle Gang of Youths Change Revivalists Back On The Chain Gang Morrissey Nobody Mitski Magazin White Denim Good On You Son Mark Knopfler Childhood Goodbye Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear Just To Say I Love You Michael Franti & Spearhead Shame Elle King Keep A Little Soul Tom Petty Nina Cried Power Hozier Way With Words Bahamas Connected By Love Jack White Bluebirds Over the Mountain Robert Plant Make Me Feel Janelle Monae Back Down Bob Moses Basement Radkey Go So Wrong Second Hand King Bambi Hippo Campus The Moth Manchester Orchestra Casanova Rayland Baxter Total Disaster Rhett Miller Medicine Woman Robert Finley Every 1's A Winner Ty Segall The Star Invaders Berwanger Loading Zones Kurt Vile Northern Lights Death Cab For Cutie Last of My Kind Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Snakes Deva Mahal Pristine Snail Mail Arkansas John Oates Unknown (To You) Jacob Banks Tidal Wave Portugal The Man Extraordinary Love Erika Wennerstrom Cry To Me John Hiatt The River KT Tunstall Everybody's Got Problems Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear Never Ever Lord Huron I-89 I'm With Her Nica Libres At Dusk Ben Howard What A Time To Be Alive Superchunk All My Friends Revivalists 5 Dollars Christine and the Queens Summer's End John Prine Other Lover Mikaela Davis Make It Happen Record Company Found The One Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite Dive Beach House Continents Hembree Four Out Of Five Arctic Monkeys Humility Gorillaz Outlaw For You Alejandro Escovedo Next of Kin Lucy Dacus This Too Shall Last Anderson East May You Be Well Lone Bellow Oom Sha La La Haley Heynderickx Bodys Car Seat Headrest Heart Killer Dr. Dog Lottery Jade Bird Before We Were Together Margaret Glaspy Severed Decemberists Thanks 4 Nothing Nilufer Yanya Cage of Habits Doe Paoro Broke My Own Shannon Shaw In A River Rostam Lash Out Alice Merton Lemon Glow Beach House Today is the Day Eels Tonight Tonight Mondo Cozmo Tell Me Why John Butler Heat Wave Snail Mail Some Saturdays Kala Loa Head Alone Julia Jacklin Woman Cat Power feat. Lana Del Rey On The Lips JD McPherson Start Walking David George One Man's Ceiling Is Another Man's Floor Paul Simon Rumors Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain Beth Orton & The Chemical Brothers Headlights Calvin Arsenia Ripchord Chase the Horseman Homesick Marcus King Band Club Sauce Dragon Inn 3 Unwanted Number Elvis Costello Uh-Huh Jade Bird Dope Queen Blues Adia Victoria Have Some Love Childish Gambino Circle of Peace Ziggy Marley ft. Stephen Marley Roll On Slow Glen Hansard Baby Love Nulifer Yanya May I Be The Light Lump Last Lion of Albion Neko Case Short Court Style Natalie Prass Colors Beck Beyond Leon Bridges Me & My Dog Boygenius Walk In The Park Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear What is Love Lera Lynn (featuring Dylan LeBlanc) Leave It Alone Amanda Shires Twisted Highway Erika Wennerstrom Mockingbird Ruston Kelly Healing Tide The War and Treaty One More Time Ben Miller Band Living In the Future Dawes Miracle Man M Ward Everybody Wants To Be Famous Superorganism Go Out Fighting Dr. Dog Wide Open Spaces Soccer Mommy You Lied and Now I'm Lonesome Luehrman, Shaffer, & Check The Fear Los Lobos Guilty Party National Let Me Down Easy Gang Of Youths Bad Luck Neko Case Paranoia Liza Anne Mansion Door Shakey Graves Without Applause Horse Feathers If It Feels Good Then It Must Be Leon Bridges Scott Street Phoebe Bridgers Under the Wheels Calexico Mistake Middle Kids Can't Deny Me Pearl Jam Not Smart Radkey Gold Rush Death Cab For Cutie Let's Find An Out Snail Mail The Stones I Throw Amy Helm Straight Shot Devotchka Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All Father John Misty Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin) Dave Matthews Band Hymnostic Big Red Machine The Duffler Fantastic Negrito Tormenta Making Movies ft. Las Cafeteras Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way U2