Coming on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, “Sound Minds” is a day to focus on mental health and the role music plays in it. It isn't just our imagination — music has the power to heal. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we'll welcome in special guests, along with your stories about songs and artists who have gotten you through tough times.

Send your songs and stories to soundminds@bridge909.org. Let's have a big city-wide listening party to remember: you are not alone!