Yes You Are & Kenny Cohrs

About This Episode

Yes You Are is a whirlwind of intentional destiny. It's a second stand for frontwoman Kianna Alarid (formerly of Tilly and The Wall), who has paired with local Jared White to create a unique pop buzz. Alarid and White form the heartbeat of the five-piece band, which always seems secure with a little bit of musical chaos. The track “HGX” not only anchors the soundtrack of “Bad Moms,” it has people singing along and bopping during Yes You Are’s riveting live shows. We took the toe-tapper to Jax Fish House and mixologist Kenny Cohrs. He traditionally keeps it buttoned up under his vest, but on this cocktail, "Not Another Sequel," he decided to let loose a little.