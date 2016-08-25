Jessica Paige and Casey Bond

About This Episode

Jessica Paige is a singer-songwriter who has had plenty of time to work on her soul. A three-time veteran of American Idol, she spent the years when most of her peers were in college caring for her grandmother. Her musical career has been a series of emotional moments, in part because of what happened on a fateful day of Lake Lotawana wakeboarding. Her song, “Beautiful Life,” delves into the idea that you can be surrounded by joy even when you’re at a crossroads. And that’s why we asked Casey Bond of Blvd Tavern, which is literally in KC’s Crossroads, to make us a drink based on Paige’s summer vibes. And just like Field of Dreams, she found some unlikely inspiration in the cornfields for the cocktail "Bella Vida".