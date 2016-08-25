Events News Sessions Contests About Support
Listen
Click to add app to Home Screen
Click to add app to Home Screen
Cancel

Jessica Paige and Casey Bond

DOWNLOAD
SUBSCRIBE

About This Episode

Jessica Paige is a singer-songwriter who has had plenty of time to work on her soul. A three-time veteran of American Idol, she spent the years when most of her peers were in college caring for her grandmother. Her musical career has been a series of emotional moments, in part because of what happened on a fateful day of Lake Lotawana wakeboarding. Her song, “Beautiful Life,” delves into the idea that you can be surrounded by joy even when you’re at a crossroads. And that’s why we asked Casey Bond of Blvd Tavern, which is literally in KC’s Crossroads, to make us a drink based on Paige’s summer vibes. And just like Field of Dreams, she found some unlikely inspiration in the cornfields for the cocktail "Bella Vida".

In This Episode

Jessica Paige | Beautiful Life

Jessica Paige | Beautiful Life

Kansas City artist Jessica Paige performs ‘Beautiful Life’ in The Bridge’s Radio Studio A during an Eight One Sixty broadcast.

View
Recipe | Casey Bond's Bella Vida

Recipe | Casey Bond's Bella Vida

Mixologist Casey Bond prepares “Bella Vida” at Blvd Tavern.

View

View

All Episodes

Ivøry Black and Zac Snyder
Jessica Paige and Casey Bond ( You Are Here )
BLKFLANL & Ryan Maybee
Yes You Are & Kenny Cohrs

So you want to Subscribe to
Mixtapes and Mixology?

Great! Select your provider below:

iTunes
Google Play Music
TuneIn
Stitcher
RSS