Winter Funding Drive Early Bird Special

90.9 The Bridge exists here in Kansas City because of YOU. It’s your support that ensures superb playlists and an inspiring lineup of performances are always available to everyone.

It’s only with your help that we can make sure that you’re able to hear the unsurpassed mix of music that spans alternative rock, Americana, world music, blues, gospel, roots and much more. The Bridge hosts are real people, knowledgeable and in love with the music they play. Because they are able to decide the content of their shows, rather than working off a programmed playlist, you know that The Bridge will be playing the debut album of the next great band as well as tracks from your favorite artists.

Become a monthly sustaining member now, before our Winter Funding Drive begins, and we’ll say thank you with our Bridge soccer scarf in addition to your thank-you gift!

Make your contribution to ensure your home for music discovery continues to thrive! Donate online now or call 800-418-1988.