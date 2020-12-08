Now playing: Thinking Of A Place War On Drugs
Attend Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Livestream Concert

by Michelle Bacon - December 08, 2020

No matter the hour, the energizing mix of music on 90.9 The Bridge is always in the air, cued up to play for you at the touch of a button. You count on it as the soundtrack to your day. But The Bridge also counts on you. By far, the largest portion of The Bridge’s budget comes directly from individual listener contributions like yours.

Listeners are the true power behind the music. To inspire your support of the music, when you donate any amount today (Tuesday, Dec. 8), you’ll automatically be entered in a drawing to win an online livestream pass to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live in Concert on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Donate now by clicking this link, or call 800-418-1988.

