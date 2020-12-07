Now playing: There There Radiohead
909 News

Attend Robin Pecknold’s ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’ Livestream

by The Bridge - December 07, 2020

Today Only – Monday, Dec. 7

As Kansas City’s true alternative, our listeners know that tuning in means tuning out — tuning out the commercials, the artifice, the endless loop of top 40 radio. If you’re looking for something a little different, a little unexpected and above all, authentic — join us! 

Because you value diverse playlists and music discovery, we hope you’ll make your gift to support it. Today only — Monday, Dec. 7 — become a member of The Bridge and you’ll be automatically entered to win a pass to attend A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream — a solo acoustic performance from Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes on Monday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Head over to bridge909.org/donate for more information and to make your donation today! 

Related articles

News An Interview with Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes
News Bridge Exclusive: Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes) Interview

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: Lazy Projector – 'Windows' Video Premiere

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Donate Now No Thanks