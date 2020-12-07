Attend Robin Pecknold’s ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’ Livestream

Today Only – Monday, Dec. 7

As Kansas City’s true alternative, our listeners know that tuning in means tuning out — tuning out the commercials, the artifice, the endless loop of top 40 radio. If you’re looking for something a little different, a little unexpected and above all, authentic — join us!

Because you value diverse playlists and music discovery, we hope you’ll make your gift to support it. Today only — Monday, Dec. 7 — become a member of The Bridge and you’ll be automatically entered to win a pass to attend A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream — a solo acoustic performance from Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes on Monday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Head over to bridge909.org/donate for more information and to make your donation today!