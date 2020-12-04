Now playing: Everybody Breaks Ivan And Alyosha
Win A 7th Heaven / Vinyl Underground Gift Card

by The Bridge - December 04, 2020

Today Only – Friday, Dec. 4

You count on 90.9 The Bridge every day. As Kansas City’s LOCAL alternative, The Bridge keeps you connected to the Kansas City community. The Bridge keeps you balanced with music that uplifts and improves any day. 

Because you value the service you use all year long, we hope you'll make a gift now to support it. Become a member of The Bridge today — Friday, Dec. 4 — and you’ll be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card to 7th Heaven & The Vinyl Underground! 

Go to bridge909.org/donate or call 800-418-1988 to make your essential contribution!

