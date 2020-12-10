Now playing: Height Of My Fears (909 Sessio Ha Ha Tonka
909 News

Win An Orbit Plus Turntable

by The Bridge - December 10, 2020

It’s the final day of our Winter Funding Drive, and we need your support! 

Please contribute what you can today, in honor of the many ways your local alternative radio station — 90.9 The Bridge — makes a true difference in your life, and in the lives of thousands of others also tuning in around Kansas City. 

Today only — Thursday, Dec. 10 — make a donation and you’ll be entered to win an Orbit Plus Turntable, courtesy of 7th Heaven and The Vinyl Underground. 

Donate now at bridge909.org, or call 800-418-1988.

