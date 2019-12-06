TODAY ONLY — FRIDAY, DEC. 6

Your contributions are what make independent music on 90.9 The Bridge possible. You make this all happen! Today only – Friday, Dec. 6 – become a member of The Bridge, and you’ll be entered to win a pair of front-row tickets to see David Gray on his White Ladder 20th Anniversary Tour on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Starlight Theatre. Take a few moments now to ensure superb independent music continues to play strong on The Bridge throughout 2020.