Now playing:
909 News

Win Mavericks Tickets and Vinyl

by The Bridge - December 12, 2018

TODAY ONLY—WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12

90.9 The Bridge exists as a community-supported venture. That means that we need your support to continue delivering a diverse array of music each and every day. You power The Bridge! Become a member of The Bridge today and be entered to win The Mavericks and Los Lobos VIP Package. Includes tickets to both shows — Friday, April 26 and Saturday April 27 at Knuckleheads — plus The Mavericks' autographed vinyl, Bridge swag and the opportunity to be a server on stage to the stars.

Donate Now

Tags: Los Lobos, The Mavericks

Up Next

Best of The Bridge 2018

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
No Thanks