Bridge Exclusive: The Wild Type – 'Closet Anthem' Premiere

Above image: The Wild Type (Rachel Mallin) | photo courtesy of artist

What started more than five years ago as a bedroom pop project for Rachel Mallin — at the time, a young but established songwriter who returned home to KC after leaving the University of Missouri — blossomed into one of the area’s most prominent indie rock collectives.

Along with releasing an EP (“Degenerate Matters" in 2016) and a handful of addictive singles, The Wild Type achieved status on larger stages by supporting the likes of Phantogram, Metric and Caroline Rose. That success stemmed from Mallin’s impeccable flair for crafting vivid arrangements that fuse youthful exuberance with fervor and desperation, and having a backing band that could bring it all to fruition.

Over time, Mallin — along with her long-serving rhythm section of Justin Walker and Austin Edmisten, plus a rotating cast of musicians — explored and developed the boundaries of The Wild Type’s musical identity with shimmering synths and jagged guitars. In 2019 and early 2020, they worked toward completing a full-length album — an effort ultimately derailed by the pandemic. The group went on an indefinite hiatus, and Mallin moved to Austin, TX at the beginning of the year. Now, as a proper farewell to fans and friends, they're unveiling a collection of songs from that unfinished album with an EP entitled “Thank You, Stranger.”

“The relationship between these songs and the parting of The Wild Type rest on the common theme of being productive with your grief and finding closure in the wake of losing something so deeply entangled with how you identify yourself,” Mallin said. “The bond I had with the band felt like something worth memorializing, and the last songs we wrote and played were some of the coolest and most creative tracks we’d ever worked on. It felt wrong to bury ‘em.”

Listen to “Closet Anthem,” the EP’s lead track:

<a href="https://thewildtype.bandcamp.com/track/closet-anthem">Closet Anthem by The Wild Type</a>

“Thank You, Stranger” from The Wild Type drops July 23, via Manor Records.