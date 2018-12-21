Weekend Roundup: Remember What You Knew Before

Above image: Radkey performs tonight at the recordBar. | Photo submitted by artist

In six years as a band, Katy Guillen & the Girls have managed to achieve what few others in the area have. You’ve likely heard about the collective’s many accolades (and if you haven’t, read this Flatland article), manifested anytime they take a stage together. With a combination of technicality, tenacity and sincerity, the trio never fails to spellbind audiences. Your last chance to catch them all together will be with two long sets tonight at BB’s Lawnside BBQ, and Saturday at Knuckleheads with special guest Olivia Fox. As a bonus, they’re releasing a new four-track EP — “Four Walls” — that will be given away to fans on download cards at these shows. Tickets for Knuckleheads are available, and listen to Guillen's appearance on Eight One Sixty earlier this week.

Bid a fond farewell to another Kansas City group tonight at The Rino, as The Hillary Watts Riot prepares to dismember the hive. Miss Hillary and her devoted crew of jumpsuited Drones will give one last spirited freak-pop performance before descending into extinction, and they will be joined by opulent folk-pop act Lazy Projector.

After releasing a string of formidable singles and touring with The Descendents, The Damned and Jack White, Radkey is closing out 2018 with an annual hometown show at recordBar. It’ll be a screaming punk extravaganza, with support from The Bad Ideas — we’ve heard on good authority that they have another album in the works for 2019 — and everyone’s favorite face-melting Canadians, Drop A Grand. Tickets are available.

If Festivus is for the rest of us, that must mean Fiendstivus is for the fiends in us. If you’re on the Kansas side tonight, join Serene Fiend for a stripped-down set at Cider Gallery Fine Art in Lawrence. Joel Bonner, the artist behind Serene Fiend, has reinterpreted his catalog of massive electro-industrial tunes for more intimate musical combinations. Joining him throughout the evening will be five guest musicians on piano, violin, acoustic guitar and a few other acoustic instruments. Tickets are available.

Merry Bassmas! Show up at recordBar around 5 p.m. tomorrow night to hear a cacophony of low-end holiday cheer. Led by four-string maestro Johnny Hamil, Bassmas will feature electric and upright players of varying skill levels, along with solo pieces from Hamil, Hans Strum, Rich Burgess and more. The event is free and presented by the KC Bass Workshop.

A native of Kansas City now based in New York, Matt Carrillo (AKA Young México) is returning home for the holidays. The tenor saxophonist and producer has performed on VICELAND’S “The Untitled Action Bronson Show” and has produced music for The Weeknd and French Montana, among others. Get into the groove with Carrillo and a few other KC heavyweights — drummer Brad Williams, bassist DeAndre Manning and guitarist Adam Schlozman — at The Ship tomorrow night.

The Brass & Boujee collaboration has been named a favorite in Kansas City this year, and it’s no wonder why — the project features dominant players in the scene, from rappers Kemet the Phantom and Kadesh Flow to saxophonist/band leader Marcus Lewis and a few handfuls of the most in-demand jazz players in the region. On Saturday at The Blue Room, Brass & Boujee is throwing a Jazzy Hip-Hop Christmas concert, with guest appearances from internationally renowned jazz stalwarts Lisa Henry and Bobby Watson.

If good music and fellowship is what you crave for the holidays, head over to Mike Kelly’s Westsider on Saturday night. Featuring the songs of English-born Kansas City-to-California transplant Danny McGaw, the evening will showcase performances and accompaniment by several musicians in the city’s folk, blues and jam band circuits — including Mikal Shapiro, Alexis Barclay, Bill Dye, Chad Brothers and many more.

Michelle Bacon