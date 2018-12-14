Weekend Roundup: Revolution Rock

Above image: Two Lions makes its venue debut at The Brick tonight. | Photo submitted by artist

With tonight’s show at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Ensemble Ibérica aims to change your perception of Celtic music. While it’s generally thought of as an Irish tradition, Celtic music extends to the northwestern region of Iberia in Portugal and Spain – commonly referred to as Galicia. This evening’s Road To Galicia will provide an overview of Galician music, from medieval songs and folk dances to holiday carols and current, popular music. The group will be accompanied by special guests Bruno Bessa, Havilah Bruders, Molly McLaughlin and Michael Opp. Tickets are available.

Break out the tissues tonight at The Rino as Katy Guillen & the Girls kick off the first of three farewell hometown shows with an acoustic set. The adored KC roots-rock trio will be performing material from its 2018 release, “Remember What You Knew Before,” which features acoustic and alternate renditions of songs from its two previous albums, as well as Guillen’s former project, Katy & Go-Go. Mikal Shapiro will open up the evening at 8 p.m. A few tickets remain for this intimate, seated show. Check out Dan Calderon’s story about the trio on Flatland this week. Guillen will also be on The Bridge today at 4 p.m., chatting with Tim Finn and Jon Hart about the show and debut a new song from the Girls. Tune in at bridge909.org!

Home Movies by Like A Tiger

On the hunt for some new music? Tonight’s show at The Brick will feature three relatively new local acts: instrumental jazz rock trio Like A Tiger, soul/funk/jazz fusion group Sulu Moon — led by Grand Marquis trombonist Trevor Turla — and bedroom punk-pop duo Two Lions, featuring multi-instrumentalists Miki P and Alison Hawkins.

Hawkins had this to say about Two Lions: “We started this project to specifically combat musical misogyny. We’re frustrated, disappointed and tired of being assumed to be less knowledgeable or skilled than cis men (whose gender identity matches their birth sex) in the KC music scene, and our songs intentionally reflect our attitudes,” she said. “We want our melodies to be tender but strong and our lyrics to be fierce and empowering – especially for Waggncat (women and girls, gender-nonconforming and trans) folks.”

Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 released one of the top albums of the year — as chosen by Bridge staff and on-air hosts — with “The Basement Beat.” Mixed and produced by Hammond organist/bandleader Hazelton, the groove-centric album is a brilliant blend of fiery jazz, street soul and heavy-duty funk from a collection of KC’s finest players. Tonight, the band continues its weekly residency at the Green Lady Lounge with Soul Jazz Friday, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Get into the holiday spirit by climbing aboard the KC Streetcar for the final concerts of its Holiday Jam, which features a series of local musicians either playing on the streetcar or somewhere along its route. Tomorrow, folk act The Pine Drivers will play from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by consummate rapper They Call Me Sauce at Ruby Jean’s Juicery — located just off the Metro line, at 12th and Main Streets — from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kick off your Saturday evening in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood with a free album release party. Americana string trio The Summer Storms is releasing its debut EP, “Bootlegger,” and will perform around 9 p.m. after whimsical alt-folk duo The Nite Owls — which recently released the “Synesthesia” album — at The Mockingbird Lounge. The Summer Storms will have CDs, stickers and hats for sale.

Best known as the frontman and co-founder of The Clash, Joe Strummer passed away unexpectedly almost 16 years ago — on Dec. 22, 2002 — leaving behind a legacy of experimentation and social/political consciousness that would continue in rock and punk music. Tomorrow night, an arsenal of local musicians will pay tribute to Strummer at recordBar, including Betse & Clarke, Red Kate, Cody Wyoming and DJ Johnny Starke. The event is also a benefit for Midwest Music Foundation. Tickets are available.

—Michelle Bacon