Weekend Roundup: Suit Up and Boot Up

Above image: Joseph Warren & the Wanderlust Revival releases a new music video tonight at Stray Cat Film Center. | Photo submitted by artist

Hop on the KC Streetcar this weekend and you'll be in for a special treat. For the first few weekends of December, 10 local acts will be onboard performing holiday favorites, covers and original tunes for the KC Streetcar Holiday Jam — and it’s all free. Tonight from 5 to 7 p.m., catch Ernest James Zydeco or AJ Young, and tomorrow from noon to 2 p.m., it’s 2Cellos KC – featuring Meredith McCook and Susie Yang of the KC Symphony – or saxophonist Christopher “CNote” Nickens.

Suit up and boot up for a full weekend of Hooligan Holiday, KC’s premier punk party more than 20 years in the making. It starts tonight at recordBar with the Punk Rock Prom, featuring Boston hardcore veterans Slapshot. On Saturday, the party moves to the Madrid Theatre (a recent venue change) for the main event with SoCal ska legends Hepcat and St. Louis’s Boomtown United. Formed by Dropkick Murphys' founding member Mike McColgan, Street Dogs will take center stage on Sunday evening, along with Sick Of It All from New York and KC’s resident Oi! boys, The Uncouth.

While we’re on the subject of punk, there’s even more happening tonight in the Crossroads. How the Punks Stole Christmas is the annual toy drive for Hope House, an organization that provides shelter and services for victims of domestic violence. The fully loaded seven-band bill includes the glittering riffs of Wick and the Tricks, the authoritative powerpunk of Hipshot Killer, eclectic rapper Approach and more.

If you’d rather kick back in the comfort of a listening room, head over to the Folk Alliance International headquarters tonight for a First Friday jamboree. Hosted by Betse & Clarke, the Rural Grit Holiday Jubilee will feature local folk musicians performing popular and obscure holiday favorites. It’ll be set up in the same format as the Rural Grit Happy Hour, a weekly roots jam that includes featured artists, an open mic, “in-between” sets and a jubilee singalong with all musicians at the end of the night.

Completing a music video is no small feat. It’s an endeavor that involves conceptualizing, budgeting, wrangling crew members – not to mention the tedium of “performing” to a recorded track (it’s not as easy as it looks, folks). Joseph Warren & the Wanderlust Revival is marking the premiere of its brand-new video, “Hair Like Lemons,” tonight at the Stray Cat Film Center. The evening will include goodies, a photo booth, festive drinks and additional sets by Erica Joy and Lovergurl.

The Folly Theater is a gorgeous place to start your Saturday. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the event space is hosting the kids of Harmony Project KC for a free family and donor appreciation concert. Based at the Northeast Community Center, the organization puts instruments in the hands of children who may otherwise not have access to them. Saturday’s concert will feature string and woodwind ensembles, and it’s free.

On Saturday night, The Riot Room is presenting a night of rigorous riffs from a handful of KC’s heaviest shredders. Hyborian is returning from a two-week tour that took them to 11 states, and they’ll be supported by the equally corpulent sounds of Bummer, plus Young Bull from Lawrence, Kansas, and death metal group Ahtme. Tickets are available.

If you’ve ever attended or played a show at recordBar or miniBar, you can probably thank co-owner Steve Tulipana. A captivating and enduring frontman, Tulipana has been in the foreground of KC’s music scene for decades now in bands like Season To Risk, Roman Numerals and Thee Water Moccasins — and helping put KC on the map as a concert hub for up-and-coming national and local artists. On Sunday night, Tulipana turns 50, and he’s throwing a free bash at recordBar. He’ll be performing a few of his favorite covers and songs from his previous bands with Men of Men, Wömen of Wömen — a mashup of members in The Band That Fell To Earth — and Dan Jones & the Squids.

—Michelle Bacon