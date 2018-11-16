Weekend Roundup: Brighter Days Ahead

Above image: El Ten Eleven performs at recordBar on Saturday night. | Photo: Topshelf Records



Start your weekend with music for a cause. The folks at Manor Records are throwing a benefit concert this evening raising funds for the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault . It’ll feature some of KC’s youngest, up-and-coming singer songwriters — Rachel Cion, Mason Blaize and Chloe Jacobson — at Blip Roasters in the West Bottoms. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available, and you can hear more about the event on this week’s Eight One Sixty.



Comfortable in the corner of a smoky speakeasy or propped up on a huge festival stage, the Grand Marquis is one of the area’s most ubiquitous musical acts. Chances are you’ve seen some iteration of the soulfully swinging band over the course of its 20-year career. If not, it’s time to remedy that situation. Tonight at Knuckleheads, the group celebrates its 20th anniversary with a few special guests, along with Pablo Sanhueza’s Latin outfit Calle Vida and a farewell set from Ernie Locke’s Sopchoppy. Tickets are available.



If you’re looking for an evening of jazz with a few vanguard players, head over to the Charlotte Street Foundation tonight to see its new performing arts space, Capsule. Trombonist Andre Hayward — who has performed with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and San Francisco Jazz Collective — joins keyboardist Eddie Moore’s group We the People for a special night of grooves, along with a Q&A after the music ends. The event is a preview for the African-American Artists Collective, which will begin a month-long residency at Capsule in December. Tickets for tonight’s event are available.



Pour one out for your furry friends tonight at The Brick. Four bands will perform in support of Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption at the third Sounds For the Hounds benefit concert. The nonprofit animal shelter works to save the lives of homeless dogs and cats and partners with kill shelters to pull abandoned pets to safety. Tonight’s show is slated to start at 7 p.m. with appearances from Amanda Fish, My Oh My, Missouri Loves Company and Lee Walter Redding.



The Hillary Watts Riot has been weirding out KC audiences with its outlandish brand of freak pop since the early 2010s. A brazen, carnal frontwoman, Watts leads her obedient band of jumpsuited and musically proficient Drones, making for a stimulating set. But all good things must pass. The band announced its final shows, one of which is a free in-store performance Saturday night at Records with Merritt, where it will be joined by solo openers Dead Ven and Good Saint Nathanael.



This weekend’s Skid-O-Rama Fest is gonna be far out, man. The psychedelic garage fest kicks off tonight at Screenland at Tapcade with a screening of “Jim Dandy to the Rescue” — a documentary about Southern rock band Black Oak Arkansas and its rise to fame in the ’70s — and continues tomorrow with a big show at Knuckleheads. Dandy and his group will headline the evening, along with Tony Valentino of ’60s proto-punk pioneers The Standells, and locals Joey Skidmore Band, The Red Headed League and The Garage Kings. Tickets are available.



Need some new tunes? The Rino hosts a double EP release party Saturday with four burgeoning local acts. The UK’s will drop “American Way of Death,” the follow-up to its 2016 debut full-length, “Bad Seed.” Youthful and innocuous, the group’s punk-like immediacy is sure to light up The Rino stage. Shoebox Money also releases “Reason & Rhyme” and debuts a new lineup featuring lead vocalist Hannah Norris. The Way Way Back - Band and Kid Computer open.



Hailing from Los Angeles, El Ten Eleven isn’t #kcmusic, but the instrumental duo is most certainly a local favorite. Bassist Kristian Dunn and drummer Tim Fogarty push the post-rock genre to its most exhilarating limits — incorporating looper effects, double neck guitar/bass and even a violin bow into their chaotic creations. It’s cerebral, transcendent, introspective and a little uncomfortable in the best possible way. El Ten Eleven is back at recordBar Saturday with a newly released album, “Banker’s Hill.” Indiana-based Thunder Dreamer will open. Tickets are available.

Weekend Roundup is taking a brief hiatus but will return in December. See you then.

—Michelle Bacon

