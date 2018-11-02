Weekend Roundup: Reach Out and Rock Out

Above image: Kelly Hunt performs at the 11th annual Apocalypse Meow benefit concert on Saturday. | Photo: Kimberly DeVries

The 11th annual Apocalypse Meow benefit concert continues a tradition established by local musician Abigail Henderson in 2008. After her friends threw a benefit concert to raise funds for her cancer treatment, Henderson — who fronted The Gaslights, Tiny Horse and Atlantic Fadeout — co-founded Midwest Music Foundation to help KC-area musicians who couldn’t afford or didn’t qualify for health insurance. Five years after her passing, Henderson’s legacy looms large on the two-night event. It kicks off tonight with a free show at Mills Record Company, featuring Hot Suede and The Whiffs. The main event is Saturday at recordBar, with seven bands on two stages. Tickets for Saturday are available.

Today marks the last day of Dia De Los Muertos, the Mexican day of the dead holiday that runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. The Mattie Rhodes Center is throwing a closing reception and a night parade, starting at 6 p.m., which will include live music from Son Selecta, puppets from StoneLion Puppet Theatre, dancing and a number of food and drink vendors.

It’s a night of music and cocktails from around the world at The Rino, presented by our friends at Fine Dining Productions (who just celebrated their first birthday). Along with specialty cocktails with a global flair from Colony KC, there will be performances from three acts: Colorado-based bohemian gypsy folk duo Roma Ransom; Bolivian musician, composer and instrument craftsman Amado Espinoza; and versatile drummer and percussionist Brandon Draper.

In case you missed the Bridge takeover yesterday, actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis is back in his hometown to lend support to the Steps of Faith Foundation, an organization led by his childhood pal Billy Brimblecom Jr. — a drummer who lost his left leg to Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2005. Steps of Faith provides prosthetic limbs for amputees who can’t afford them, and the organization is putting on its biggest fundraiser of the year tomorrow night at the Uptown Theater — Thundergong!. Sudeikis will be joined by a star-studded cast, musical appearances from Chance the Rapper and Ben Harper, as well as ‘90s power pop trio Ultimate Fakebook and house band Summer Breeze. Read more about the event on Flatland, and get tickets here.

The midterm elections are next Tuesday, and if you still aren’t convinced that you need to vote, maybe a little funk will change your tune. The Ship is pushing out the jams with local garage soul and funk quartet Thee Devotion on Saturday night. There will also be several political action organizations in attendance, advocating for the candidates and issues they support. Get educated and go funk the vote.

Led by songwriter and instrumentalist David Bennett, Akkilles is an ever-evolving project that started with Bennett recording home demos with an acoustic guitar. His repertoire has since expanded to encompass ambient, experimental pop with loops and effects, and groovier, more refined songs with a full band. Akkilles is returning home from a Midwest tour that took the band to Minneapolis, Minnesota; Davenport, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Bennett and friends perform tomorrow night at miniBar, joined by Rubeo and Lava Dreams. The band members will also be doing intermittent DJ sets downstairs throughout the night.

What better way to spend a Sunday than to do something for the community while getting free entertainment? Cross-Lines Community Outreach provides opportunities and services for KC-area people affected by poverty, and is hosting a free sanctuary concert on Sunday afternoon that starts at 4 p.m. Catch solo performances from multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Miki P, and Making Movies’ frontman Enrique Chi.

Born and raised between the Rust Belt cities of St. Louis and Chicago, Pokey LaFarge has a penchant for putting a fresh spin on the traditions of old-time country and western swing — so much that he’s gotten attention through appearances on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, “The Late Show with David Letterman” and Conan O'Brien, and distinctions from the Independent Music Awards and the Ameripolitan Music Awards. Now based in Los Angeles, LaFarge is coming through Knuckleheads this Sunday, and he’ll be supported by KC’s favorite old-time swing duo, Victor & Penny.

—Michelle Bacon