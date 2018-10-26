Weekend Roundup: Spooky Scary Sounds

Above image: Mysterious Clouds performs at Outer Reaches Fest tonight at recordBar. | Photo courtesy of artist

The weekend is here, and it’s time to get spooky. If you’re looking for a way to kick off the Halloween holiday, start out at recordBar for Outer Reaches Fest, which runs tonight and Saturday. Showcasing a range of boundary-pushing artists, the festival highlights touring acts like Death Bells from Sydney, Australia; Heaven’s Gateway Drugs from Fort Wayne, Indiana; and J Fernandez from Chicago. Seeking some far-out locals? There’s Mysterious Clouds, Jorge Arana Trio, Abandoned Bells, the debut of The Guillotine Choir (an electronic project from members of The Philistines) — and of course, Freight Train Rabbit Killer.

Freight Train Rabbit Killer, the doomy Delta blues duo that recently returned from its “No One Is Innocent” tour, releases the fourth and final piece of its "Wake Snake Death Dance" treasure hunt series at tonight’s show. They’re constructing a giant rabbit diorama for the occasion, and the results (see video above) are positively frightful. Tickets for Friday are available here and Saturday here, and hear more about the fest on this week’s Eight One Sixty.

If you prefer your Halloween parties with a side of bewitching pop, scoot on over to The Brick. Belle & the Vertigo Waves are recruiting piano/drum duo Mene Mene to perform with them tonight. The group is celebrating the first birthday of its debut album “Aligned” with some brand-new merch. Supporting them will be Rachel Mallin and the Wild Type — gearing up to release a new single next week — and the Vik G. Trio. Don your Halloween best for a chance to win a gift from the Vertigo Waves.

On the other side of the state line, this weekend’s biggest party is at Replay Lounge. A favorite Lawrence, Kansas, watering hole, live music venue and arguably the best stage mural in the area, the Replay is turning 25 years old and getting the old crew back together for a big hurrah tonight. You’ll get a rare hometown appearance from The Appleseed Cast, a special lineup of members of The Hips (including Heidi Gluck and Drakkar Sauna’s Jeff Stolz) and KC’s own Bummer.

But back to the ghastly weekend fare. The Foxy By Proxy burlesque revue is putting on its ninth annual Halloween Hextravaganza tonight at Liberty Hall, promising a spectacle of “bawdy, beauty and bloody” proportions. Along with a costume contest and special performers, there will be a musical appearance from LFK grimy punk duo The Sluts. Tickets are available.

Saturday night’s destination of choice is the Knuckleheads complex, where you’ll get to choose between an evening of British ska/punk or experimental art rock. Local Talking Heads’ tribute Found A Job is throwing a dance and costume party in one room, and The English Beat will be performing in the other. Bonus: Opening for The Beat is KC rocksteady/surf collective Red Ball Jets, which includes members of The Rainmakers, The Elders and Hi-Lux.

On Sunday, it’s Tink or Treat with a few of the area’s finest musicians. The brewhouse at Brewery Emperial is hosting a costume party with live entertainment from The Electric Tinks and The Cur3. If you aren’t familiar with the Tinks, it’s the project of vibraphone master Peter Schlamb, and he’ll have a substantial crew with him that includes Ryan Lee on drums, DeAndre Manning on bass, Matt Willinger on keys and Matt Otto on EWI and saxophone. The Cur3 — AKA The Culture R3vived — is one of KC’s newest outfits, a fresh jazz trio of Christian Swan, Blair Bryant and Zach Morrow.

One of the best sources for what’s happening in #kcmusic, Shuttlecock Magazine has been on the pulse of the underground punk/hardcore/hip-hop scene for three years now. In addition to his podcast and online magazine, founder Aaron Rhodes has organized dozens of DIY house shows for touring and local acts alike. On Sunday, Shuttlecock is presenting The Big Gig at recordBar, with underground hip-hop legend Tommy Wright III, plus Omaha, Nebraska, hardcore group Bib, and locals Warm Bodies, Tione, Elijah, Btrfly and DJ Yung Grandpa. Tickets are available.

—Michelle Bacon