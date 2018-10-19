Weekend Roundup: UN/TUCK It

Above image: UN/TUCK co-founders Zoey Shopmaker (Btrfly) and Mazzy Mann (MXMRS) perform at the collective's 1-year anniversary party Saturday. | Photo submitted by artist

Get into the weekend with fresh tuneage from Erin Eades. She’s performing a free show at the Mockingbird Lounge tonight to commemorate the release of her debut EP, “Diary.” Normally a solo acoustic act, Eades invited a full band to record the EP’s five tracks with her.

“Going into the studio gave me an opportunity to bring my songs to life in a completely different way,” Eades said. “A full-band sound allowed the more alt-country, Americana and rock sounds I’d always wanted.”

Eades will perform a solo set, with support from singer-songwriter Chase Fanning.

Starting out on the other side of the state line? Venture over to The Yard on the north side of Lawrence, Kansas, for Forever Fest. The urban farm is hosting an early evening of local, live music and fresh food, with the Apothecary Food Truck pulling up at 5 p.m. Music kicks off at 6 p.m. with CS Luxem, Mourning Ritual and KC’s own Shy Boys — the Polyvinyl band’s last KC-area show of 2018. The show is outdoors, so be sure to bundle up, but there will also be a fire going, so be sure to also bring some marshmallows for roasting.

If you’re going to see Erykah Badu at Sprint Center tonight (and even if you’re not), I have the perfect way to wrap up your Friday evening. 18th Street Union is one of the Crossroad’s newest creative spaces, and tonight it’ll serve as an unofficial afterparty for the Badu show, with a jam session from a few world-class musicians, Logan Richardson and We the People – led by virtuoso keyboardist Eddie Moore. Both Richardson and Moore are on the Philadelphia-based Ropeadope Records, a label that specializes in cutting-edge jazz, hip-hop and electronic music. Tickets are available, and the first 25 purchases get a special care package from the bands. If you’d like to see a full set from Richardson, he’s also performing at recordBar on Sunday.

Saturday night is alright for groovin’, so head down to Knuckleheads for an evening of far-out funky vibes from some of the region’s best jam and party bands. Groove Fest will be headlined by pro touring artist Andy Frasco, who calls his music “party blues with a touch of barefoot boogie.” Be sure to visit early for sets from regional acts Groovement (Fayetteville, Arkansas) and Kris Lager Band (Omaha, Nebraska), along with KC-area groups Stone Cutters Union, The MGDs and The Band That Saved the World. For more info, hear this week’s Eight One Sixty with The MGDs’ Damon Parker and Stone Cutters Union’s Sean McDonnell.

For a bonafide rock ’n’ roll show, make your way over to Davey’s Uptown for Green River Kings’ album release party on Saturday. The revivalist rockers are pulling out all the stops for the release of their second full-length effort, the ambitious 16-song “Exodus.” It’ll include a selfie booth, shots, stage effects and a raffle for merch and possibly even a special-edition guitar signed by all the bands. Mad Libby and The Runaway Sons will open up the night.

UN/TUCK arose out of a desire to create spaces for queer and transgender artists in KC’s electronic underground scene. Celebrating its first birthday this weekend, the collective has pushed the creative boundaries of the entire scene and has opened doors for a number of marginalized artists in Kansas City. With performances from UN/TUCK co-founders MXMRS, Btrfly (with Coughman) and Floraviolet, plus Keanu Orange, Close Qrtrs and Xanna, the beats start pumping around 8:30 p.m. at 18th Street Union on Saturday night.

If you were lucky enough to spend any part of last weekend at Starlight Theatre watching The Roots or Janelle Monae, you have the folks running Open Spaces to thank for that. The 10-week art initiative is wrapping up soon, so there are only two more weekends to catch innovative live music in The Village at Swope Park. This Saturday and Sunday afternoon, there will be sets from saxophonist Aryana Nemati, Count Basie Orchestra touring guitarist Will Matthews, energetic rapper AY Musik and young hip-hop lyricist Aaron Alexander. Did I mention that it’s all free?

—Michelle Bacon