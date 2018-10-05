Weekend Roundup: Revolutionary Vibes

Above image: NuBlvckCity performs at Startup Crawl KC tonight in the Crossroads. | Photo courtesy of the artist

Congratulations! You’ve made it to another First Friday. Why not treat yourself to an evening of KC innovation? Presented by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Startup Crawl KC 2018 will take you through the inner workings of several local startup companies like Plexpod, Lead Bank and WeWork, while providing delicious local bites, beverages and bands. Visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater KC (1709 Walnut St.) for a rooftop performance from local hip-hop collective NuBlvckCity. Tickets for the crawl are available.

Need a cozy respite from the First Friday madness? Head over to an intimate listening room concert series presented by our friends at Folk Alliance International. Finest Folk First Fridays will showcase two performances from visceral Americana songwriter John L. Keck, the first beginning at 6 p.m., followed by another at 7:30 p.m. This free event is located at 601 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez, the site of Folk Alliance’s new offices in the Crossroads.

Some of the most powerful rock shows I’ve seen have been tucked behind the alley of Mercy Seat Tattoo. This free First Friday event will be no exception, with an evening of mixed bag of local talent that starts with the outlaw honky tonk and psychobilly leanings of StrawBilly. The Electric Lungs follow with its theatrical brand of power pop, and the night rounds out with the cutting dark-wave darlings of Emmaline Twist.

A national nonprofit organization, Shatterproof works to reduce the impact of addiction on families and change the conversation about it. Tonight, a local branch of the organization is hosting a benefit concert to “Shatter the Stigma of Addiction” at recordBar, with a full-band performance from Yes You Are, plus sensuous soul singer-songwriter Tevin Williams and new country artist Hailey Coty.

Would you rather avoid the kerfuffle of the Crossroads? After a brief summer hiatus, Hickory Union Moto — a motorcycle community garage in the West Bottoms — is opening its doors for a First Friday show. It’ll feature venomous garage-punk duo Mr. and the Mrs., along with new proto-punk collective Bird Girls and Kat King, who will perform some of her solo tunes with violinist (and bandmate in The Typing Pool) Roshelle Pekarek.

In case you missed it, The Bridge premiered a convulsive new music video for Pale Tongue’s single “King In Yellow” a couple weeks ago, from the band’s self-titled debut EP. Tonight, the band is kicking off an EP release weekend at miniBar with support from HMPH! and Drugs & Attics. If you can’t catch the band in KC, head over to Haunted Kitchen in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday night for the second show. And for all of you analog enthusiasts, Pale Tongue will have tri-color limited-edition cassette tapes on hand, courtesy of local labels Manor Records and Indigo Sun Records.

The Kansas City Women’s Music Network is dedicating a full day to women in music, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at The 10 Spot (in the Garment House building at 10th Street and Broadway Blvd). The organization’s mission is to elevate the role of women in music, allowing them opportunities to network, perform together and inspire one another. KCWIMCon 2018 will feature performances from acts like Maria the Mexican, Blue False Indigo and Kansas City Women’s Chorus, along with educational sessions and a keynote address from Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee Kelley Hunt. More info and tickets are available.

You’ve only got a few more weeks to experience Open Spaces, a 10-week exhibition of visual and performing art across the city. Musical performances take place every Saturday and Sunday afternoon in October at The Village — the pavilion at Swope Park — and they’re always free. This Saturday at 4 p.m., you can catch a rare hometown appearance from Making Movies, and on Sunday afternoon, performances from the Kansas City Rumba Collective and Brandon Draper’s Drum Safari.

Hembree is about to head out on its first European tour near the end of October, but not before putting together a rare hometown show in one of the most intimate settings possible. Saturday’s bill at the Replay Lounge is stacked with local favorites, from industrial rocker Serene Fiend and indie surf band Houseproud. Hembree is used to packing out venues like the Granada and recordBar, so you’ll want to stake out a spot at Replay early for what’s guaranteed to be a rager.

The midterm elections are coming up in a month — Tuesday, Nov. 6, to be exact — and there are plenty of reasons to make your voice heard through casting your ballot. It’s A Beautiful Day is encouraging voter turnout with a free community dance party on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. The event — Grab ‘Em By the Midterms — will include a set from new nine-piece retro-soul powerhouse outfit The Freedom Affair. By the way, online voter registration runs until Wednesday, Oct. 10 in Missouri and Tuesday, Oct. 16 in Kansas, so get out there and rock the vote!

—Michelle Bacon