Weekend Roundup: Dancing in September

Above image: Shiner is returning to the recordBar this Saturday. | Photo: Todd Zimmer

If you’re a fan of live music, there’s absolutely no shortage of things to see around the city this weekend. Tonight you’ve got Billy Joel at Kauffman Stadium, Billy Idol at the Uptown, Tanya Tucker at Knuckleheads, Fall Out Boy at Sprint Center — and that’s just a few of the big shows. For a look at what’s happening in #kcmusic this weekend, read on.

Are you in for the wildest matinee show of your life? Head down to the recordBar tonight for an early evening with Peelander-Z. The night kicks off at 7 p.m. with an opening set from local pop-punk throwback group The Way Way Back, followed by the merry band of Japanese action heroes. If that doesn’t get your blood pumping for the night, I don’t know what will. Tickets are available.

The Plaza Art Fair has been going strong for 87 years now, and it’s one of the biggest end-of-summer events in the city. For the last several years, it’s featured three stages for live, local music — the Polsinelli Stage at the Wornall Bridge, the Ink Live! Stage at Ward Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue (curated by Eight One Sixty’s Chris Haghirian), and the KKFI Community Stage at Nichols and Central Streets. Feast your eyes on some art and take in 50 bands — all for free. Check out the full music schedule here.

If you’ve been a fan of #kcmusic, you’re probably already acquainted with the music of Samantha Fish. You may be familiar with the searing guitar licks that garnered her attention from the international blues circuit, scoring her a deal with Ruf Records nearly a decade ago. But now, based in New Orleans, headlining festivals across the world, putting out two musically distinct records last year and launching her own record label (Wild Heart Records), Fish is swiftly heading down a path to stardom. Welcome her back home tonight at CrossroadsKC, with support from the Shaw Davis & the Black Ties. Tickets are available.

The fall equinox is this Saturday, and you know what that means — the days grow shorter and you’re ready to wrap yourself in a cocoon of blankets and feelings. Maybe that’s just me. Anyway, if that describes you, there’s no better place to celebrate the comfortable melancholy of fall than with the poetry of Robert Smith. An all-star group of KC musicians, Magf---ingnificent, is getting together at recordBar tonight to pay tribute to The Cure. Bonus: If you bring your Billy Idol OR Billy Joel ticket stub, you’ll get a discount at the door. Tickets are available.

For a block party of a different sort, head to Troostapalooza on Saturday between noon at 7 p.m. Along with live screen printing, a live mural painting, a pop-up makers fair and plenty of food and drink to go around, the arts and culture event is a gathering of several neighborhood businesses and community. Among others, you can catch early evening sets from The Phantastics and Marcus Lewis Big Band, and a personal favorite – The KC Marching Cobras drill team. Best of all, it’s free.

It’s that time of year again — the members of Shiner are getting back together for a semi-annual weekend run. One of the driving forces of the ‘90s post-punk scene, Shiner’s angular and melodic approach helped define the so-called “Kansas City sound” of the time. Prepare yourself for a night of rock and roll domination at recordBar on Saturday, with support from the equally potent KC acts Bummer and The Whiffs. Shiner will head to The Empty Bottle in Chicago on Sunday night for another big headlining set. Tickets for the recordBar show are available.

Kansas City’s newest, weirdest DIY art space is set to open at 16th and Broadway, and the curators are gearing up for a big fundraiser party this weekend. Dubbing itself KC’s first microcinema, the Stray Cat Film Center is opening up an inclusive mini-movie house in the heart of the Crossroads, with documentaries, cult films, avant-garde cinema and more. On Saturday night, the fundraiser will include music from Freight Train Rabbit Killer and Arc Flash, along with libations from local breweries, a photo booth, a date auction, and of course, film projections.

By now, you’ve probably heard of Open Spaces — a citywide celebration of arts, culture and creativity. You may have even attended an event or art installation. But with dozens of artists of all disciplines showcasing across the city for two whole months, it’s hard to keep track of everything that’s happening. Every weekend between now and the end of October, Open Spaces presents a number of performing artists at The Village — the pavilion just south of the Southeast Community Center. Among others, a couple of our favorites will play on Sunday afternoon — Victor & Penny with their Loose Change Orchestra from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and then Ensemble Ibérica from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

—Michelle Bacon