Weekend Roundup: Kansas City, Baby

Above image: Miki P releases "Dome of Swallows" tonight at The Rino. | Photo submitted by artist

One really exciting thing about #kcmusic right now is this influx of younger artists in the scene. Many of them are already highly skilled players who possess the knowledge, boldness and ambition to engage their audiences through technology and collaboration. Tonight at The Rino, 21-year-old songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mikala Petillo — known as Miki P — releases her debut solo album, “Dome of Swallows.” Petillo will debut her live band at this show and allow seven other young, emerging female songwriters to showcase their tunes before her set — including Americana artist Kelly Hunt, soulful songstress Ivy Roots and pop purveyor Jo MacKenzie.

The follow-up to her 2015 debut, “Down in the Dirt,” Amanda Fish is back with a brand new album — “Free.” The searing, soulful singer-songwriter is acclaimed in the blues scene for her compelling vocals, receiving the Sean Costello Rising Star Award from Blues Blast magazine in 2015 and reaching the semifinals at the International Blues Challenge in 2017. For tonight’s release show at Knuckleheads, she’ll be joined by a number of guest stars, including Mike “Shinetop” Sedovic and Sara Morgan. Tickets are available.

Last year, New York-based mariachi band Flor de Toloache took home the Latin Grammy for best ranchero/mariachi album. The all-female collective has gained widespread attention through collaborations with Dan Auerbach's band, The Arcs, as well as Chicano Batman and Cafe Tacvba, among others. They also recently released a single with KC’s own Making Movies, available to stream. Ahead of the band’s appearance at the Kansas Mariachi Festival in Topeka, Kansas, on Saturday, its co-founder and vocalist Mireya Ramos will join KC honky-tonk outfit Slim Hanson & the Poor Choices tonight at The Brick.

EP 2 by Sona

Lawrence, Kansas, trio Sona is releasing a seven-track EP tonight at the Replay Lounge, with support from KC acts Knife Crime and Ex Acrobat. With potent unison vocals from husband-and-wife team Brian and Jenna Goodman, incandescent guitar tones and entrancing textures, the group’s second EP is a must-have for any fans of shoegaze and melodic post-punk.

Get your mind and spirit nourished with the invigorating sounds of Calvin Arsenia. The towering multi-instrumentalist is set to release “Cantaloupe,” the follow-up to his 2017 debut, “Catastrophe.” To unveil the record, he’s got a special evening planned tomorrow night at the Gem Theater on 18th and Vine. Among his 16 or so guests, there will be jazz pianist Charles Williams, avant-garde musician J. Ashley Miller, vocalist Jessica Paige, a six-piece string ensemble and a brass/wind ensemble. If that’s not enough to pique your interest, KC-to-Paris transplant Krystle Warren is also joining him. Tickets are available.

It’s no secret — one of my favorite acts for the past few years is the quirky art-pop duo Schwervon!, the brainchild of NYC-to-KC transplants Nan Turner and Matt Roth. Turner’s birthday is today, but she’ll be celebrating it on Saturday night at The Brick. And though you won’t get a set from Schwervon!, you can catch sets from Turner and Roth’s side projects — Broken Heart Syndrome (featuring Roth and Quivers’ keyboardist Todd Grantham) and Nan + The One Night Stands, along with a solo set from The Bad Ideas’ Breaka Dawn and DJ Candy-ASS.

—Michelle Bacon