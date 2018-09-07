Weekend Roundup: Play On, KC

Above image: Above image: Second Hand King performs Saturday night at The Rino. | Photo: Zach Bauman Photography

If you’re reading this, you’re probably a music lover or a musician based in the KC area. Chances are, you’re already aware of the important role music plays in your everyday life. Tonight’s event at Knuckleheads Garage (moved from its original location at CrossroadsKC due to weather) honors that notion by extending a hand to local musicians. With a six-band bill, Play On KC gives back to the community by throwing a benefit for Midwest Music Foundation and the Kansas City Blues Society — both of which have emergency health care funds for local musicians. Tickets are available.

Mills Record Company is throwing not one but two album release shows this weekend, starting tonight. Experimental prog-soul band Temp Tats releases its new CD “Ten Tracks” this evening with support from Pageant Boys, and Springfield, Missouri, folk act Blue False Indigo releases its debut album, “More Light” tomorrow night, with A.J. Moore and Una Walkenhorst. Both shows are free, all ages and start around 6 p.m.

Starting at 10 p.m. tonight at recordBar, treat yourself to some crunchy, tasty riffs from three juggernaut groups. The night kicks off with The Almighty Trouble Brothers — the soulful, riffy new outfit from members of Federation of Horsepower, The Latenight Callers and The Good Foot. After that, KC’s indomitable rockers Hot Suede will perform, followed by a cavalcade of sound from San Antonio, Texas, band The Heroine. Tickets are available.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, The Sexy Accident is releasing a selection of songs from its 2016 album “Champagne Babycakes” tonight at The Buffalo Room. The reconstructed set of tunes, entitled “Chamcakes Babypagne,” was reimagined by acclaimed producer Steve Fisk, Chuck Whittington of namelessnumberheadman, Akkilles and a number of other guest musicians. You can also catch performances from improv troupe Ham Kitty and dance performances from Nicole Hall and Stefanie Stevens. Tickets are available.

In case you missed it yesterday, I provided you with five tips on how to navigate your experience at Crossroads Music Fest this Saturday. The fest kicks off early, with free day parties, local music industry panels and a free health clinic, followed by about eight hours of nonstop music across the Crossroads Arts District. Tickets are available. While you’re at it, check out this lo-fi session of Hembree’s “Holy Water” from our friends over at PlaylistPlay.

Prairie Village, Kansas, is throwing a jazz festival tomorrow with a few of the area’s top musicians. From 3 to 11 p.m., take a walk around Harmon Park and catch sets from six acts — including Victor & Penny, Molly Hammer Quintet, Logan Richardson and Enormous Guitar, a new five-guitar project that features musicians like Danny Embrey, Rod Fleeman and Adam Schlozman.

Even in 2018, there’s still a stigma behind mental health. A few KC musicians are working to change that, and they’re putting a very special event together at The Rino on Saturday night. Three acts — Second Hand King & the Lovers, Sex Ed (Allison Gliesman of Mess) and The Black Creatures — will perform three songs and talk about them with a certified therapist.

“Our goal is just to alley-oop the idea that it’s OK to see a therapist, that therapy is out there and can help anyone who wants to talk about their problems,” said event organizer Joseph Stanziola, who performs as Second Hand King. “This isn’t exactly a real therapy session, but the act of talking to someone in front of others maybe will give others the courage to go talk to someone themselves.”

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health advocacy group.

—Michelle Bacon