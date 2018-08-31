Weekend Roundup: Feel the Heat

Above image: Under the Big Oak Tree releases "The Ark" today, with a party at Mike Kelly's Westsider. | Photo submitted by artist

Under the Big Oak Tree already celebrated a new album this week, with shows in Lawrence, Kansas, and its hometown of St. Joseph, Missouri — but today marks the official release of the group’s third full-length album, “The Ark.” The bluegrass and folk-influenced string outfit celebrates this achievement with a blowout at Mike Kelly’s Westsider tonight, along with an opening set from Scott Stanton and friends.

A fan favorite here in KC, Joplin, Missouri, indie rockers Me Like Bees circle back through town tonight and will bring a few friends along for the ride — fellow Joplinite Carter Hulsey and Gooding, originally from Wichita, Kansas, and now based in Los Angeles. The three started an eight-city loop in Nashville last Thursday, ending early September in Boulder, Colorado. Tonight, the bands congregate at The Riot Room, with a special appearance from KC’s own Jessica Paige. Get warmed up for the show by watching Me Like Bees’ puppets perform in the 909 Studios.

If there’s anybody in Kansas City who can channel David Byrne, it’s Michael Tipton. With some of his past original acts — like Kodascope, Molly Picture Club and Tabla Rasa — Tipton has captured the charisma, vitality and timbre of the Talking Heads’ frontman. It only makes sense that he’d form a local tribute act, complete with choreographed dance moves and an eight-person band. Found A Job is performing tonight at Knuckleheads and tickets are available.

Sometimes there’s nothing more special than being treated to an early evening of story and song. In conjunction with Lost Cowgirl Records, Ollie’s Local presents its monthly Saturday Storytellers event, with performances starting at 5 p.m. from modern pop purveyors Yes You Are and avant-garde folk duo Of Tree. The event is free and open to all ages.

A chill Saturday afternoon sounds perfect, but you’ll want something a bit rowdier to get you through the night. There likely won’t be a bigger uproar in the tri-state area than at White Schoolhouse, a successful DIY venue in Lawrence, Kansas, that recently celebrated its first birthday. Tomorrow night, Bummer will unleash its latest album, “Holy Terror,” within the schoolhouse confines, with support from Lawrence-based group Chess Club and Celebration from Columbia, Missouri. Recorded, engineered and produced by Justin Mantooth at Westend Recording, “Holy Terror” is 10 pummeling tracks of face-melting noise rock that you won’t be able to get enough of… but you should probably bring some ear protection.

If you prefer your rambunctious evening with a side of twang and whiskey, the Westport Saloon is always a safe bet. Trashgrass and outlaw blues stalwarts Tejon Street Corner Thieves are passing through Kansas City tomorrow night. Known for their onstage shenanigans, the Colorado-based band will be joined by Fayetteville, Arkansas, bluegrass act Route 358 and two KC bands — Ghosts of Grandads Past and Gas Food Lodging.

Three jazz guys and three punk guys walk into a bar and, well, pandemonium breaks out. At least, that’s what happened the last time Men of Men took over The Ship, back in February. The rotating collective is back again for another round, reimagining songs from Bauhaus, Nick Cave, Lydia Lunch and many more in two striking, deranged sets. Saturday’s show will feature Steve Tulipana on vocals, Alex Alexander on guitar, Jeff Harshbarger on bass and vocals, Rich Wheeler on saxophone, Brad Cox on keys and Jason Gerken on drums. Expect astonishing, bizarre feats of musicality, and probably the best time you’ve ever had listening to a bunch of songs you haven’t heard before.

Taking in an evening of jazz in the shadowy, romantic setting of the Green Lady Lounge has become an authentic, essential Kansas City experience. It’s even more so when you get to hear a captivating, accomplished vocalist like Molly Hammer, or the fresh funk-infused sound of Ken Lovern’s Organ Jazz Trio. Hammer had a weekly engagement at the Green Lady Lounge in 2016, with OJT as her backing band, and on Sunday, she’s releasing one of these live recordings. Join her with OJT at the Black Dolphin to experience some of the magic for yourself.

—Michelle Bacon