Weekend Roundup: Brass, Boujee and Bands

Above image: Brass & Boujee releases its self-titled debut EP this weekend, with a show at The 10 Spot on Saturday night. | Album artwork submitted by artist

If you have an appetite for new music, now is the time to satisfy those cravings. At least six KC bands are releasing new albums this weekend, and they’re all throwing big parties to mark the occasion.

Since the debut of its lead single “Vega” in 2016, Emmaline Twist has woven its urgent dark wave soundscapes into the fabric of #kcmusic. After a couple digital releases and a recent seven-inch release on recordBar’s Eat.Hear.Records label, the band prepares to drop its first full-length album, “Dissimulation,” on local cooperative Black Site Records. Go into the recording process with the band, courtesy of Flatland's Dan Calderon, and hear a few tracks from “Dissimulation” on this week’s Eight One Sixty. Then, celebrate with Emmaline Twist tonight at recordBar, with supporting sets from Lawrence, Kansas, shoegaze counterpart Sona and psychedelic KC group Mysterious Clouds. Tickets are available.

Staying on the other side of the state line? Lawrence-based indie alt-rock group Vigil & Thieves is dropping its second album, “Make Sure They Hear You,” tonight at the Granada. Recorded, engineered and produced at The Record Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, the album is a thunderous traversal of adulthood angst and anthems of empowerment. Tonight’s all-ages bill includes support from Mess, The Dear Misses and Life Coach. Tickets are available.

Open Spaces is a citywide initiative created by the City of Kansas City’s Office of Culture and Creative Services and KC philanthropist Scott Francis. This 10-week celebration will highlight dozens of visual and performing arts across the city, and it kicks off tomorrow in Swope Park. The opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be hosted at the Swope Pavilion — which has been dubbed by organizers as “The Village” — at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning — and will be packed with live music performances, printmaking, puppetry and more. A couple special music highlights: The Junkyard Orchestra — a project by Amado Espinoza and Karen Lisondra that uses found objects as musical instruments — performs at 3:15 p.m., followed by Nublvckcity — a hip-hop dance and music collective that includes Duncan Burnett, Khrystal. and other local musicians.

Does pizza, a Super Smash Bros. tournament and an album release party sound like fun to you? Well, it should. If you wax nostalgic for the infectious pop-punk spirit of the early 2000s, join The Way Way Back for the release of its debut EP on Saturday night. Formed by four high school friends, the group will be supported by What A Wreck and Kid Computer at a concert in the basement of Trinity Christian Church in the northland.

Saturday’s show at recordBar has a clear mission: advocating for the rights of immigrants and refugees. Organized by 222 Hermosa Productions, the Mi Casa es Su Casa benefit concert will support family reunification and immigrant rights efforts. It starts around 5 p.m. and hosts a diverse bill of local talent — including the innovative/interactive loop artist Eems, Khrystal., Mike von Paul and Mariachi Azteca. Tickets are available.

We think that the weekend’s biggest extravaganza will be this Saturday at The 10 Spot, a new venue situated on the third floor of the Garment House at 10th Street and Broadway Boulevard. KC’s premier party band, The Phantastics, is releasing the “Life Of the Party” EP, its first album in five years. If that isn’t enough to entice you, how about a second album release on top of that? A vital collaboration between local hip-hop and jazz aficionados, Brass & Boujee is dropping its debut self-titled album. Marcus Lewis — who tours as Janelle Monae’s trombonist and has performed at the Grammys, the Nobel Peace Prize Concert and the White House — arranged material from emcees Kadesh Flow and Kemet the Phantom (also of The Phantastics) for his 18-piece band. They’ll be performing together on Saturday night. Tickets are available.

Local music collective Manor Records is hosting the second installment of its ongoing showcase series on Saturday night at Californos. A stacked bill of six touring acts, the label will highlight garage punk, dream pop and much more — with acts that include Those Far Out Arrows from Omaha, Nebraska, KC’s own Dreamgirl, and Scruffy & the Janitors. Hear an interview with label founder Shaun Crowley on this week’s Eight One Sixty.

—Michelle Bacon