Weekend Roundup: Perfect Weekend

Above image: Domineko releases "Perfect Weekend" tonight at miniBar. | Photo: KRY Photography

The Friday forecast looks clear, making it the perfect evening to attend the first Light Up the Lawn concert of the summer. This free, family-friendly series — hosted on the beautiful lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art at Johnson County Community College — has welcomed some of KC’s most notable alt-rock, blues, folk and world music acts over the years. Tonight, the series starts with the Short Round Stringband, a collaboration between two prolific Missouri duos — St. Louis’ The Aching Hearts and Kansas City’s own Betse & Clarke. The show begins at dusk. If you miss the quartet on Friday night, you can catch them again at Stockyards Brewing Company on Sunday afternoon.

In nearly 16 years as a band, The Life and Times has taken its angular sound to tremendous heights. Frontman Allen Epley formed the band in 2002 after the dissolution of his previous band, post-hardcore favorite Shiner. Since then, Epley has relocated The Life and Times to Chicago, where the group has released five albums — including a self-titled LP in 2017. Tonight, Epley and company will be back at the recordBar, with support from Youth Pool and Knife Crime. Tickets are available.

Dominique Collins — AKA Domineko — is gearing up to release “Perfect Weekend,” his most personal album to date. The resolute KC rapper is putting together a series of shows to promote the album, beginning tonight at miniBar. He’ll perform with electronic artist Btrfly, and you’ll likely get a preview of some of the alluring tracks from “Perfect Weekend.”

Info Gates has gained notability for his work as a producer for Strange Music artist Ces Cru, but he’s also an accomplished emcee in his own right. Tonight at The Riot Room, he’ll release his latest album, “Thankful” — a 10-track effort that features appearances from Ces Cru, Tech N9ne and more. There will also be performances from Godemis, Loogey and five other emcees and DJs.

Austin, Texas-based group Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears brings its spirited soulful rock performance to The Bottleneck stage in Lawrence, Kansas, tonight. Just make sure you get there early to catch Duncan Burnett x RIOT, who will open the show. Listen to an interview with Burnett on this week’s Eight One Sixty. Tickets for the Bottleneck show are available.

The members of The Grave Escape have found themselves together at different points over the past three decades. Songwriter and frontman Mike Niewald formed surf-punk group Absolute Ceiling with Cory Corbino and Jose Gose in the mid-’80s, and went on to form The Bindlestiffs with Corbino and guitarist J. Doyle Holopter in the ‘90s. The four members have reunited as The Grave Escape, and recently released the “Tonic Noir” EP. Catch them at the Wine Walk on Delaware in the River Market on Saturday evening.

One of your best bets for the weekend will be over at recordBar on Saturday night, where two Local 909 favorites will take the stage. A trio that masterfully blends dulcet harmonies with modern pop sounds, Olivia Fox will start out the night. They’ll be followed by The Grisly Hand, a staple of #kcmusic almost 10 years in the making. Tickets are available.

Perhaps you’d like to cap your weekend with something a little different. Located on the northern fringes of the Crossroads Arts District, the Madrigall often hosts Latin and salsa nights in its event space. On Saturday night, it will welcome Lawrence-based Balacobaco, a new Brazilian pop music ensemble. The group will perform some of the more popular and upbeat styles, like samba, forró, xote and bossa nova. Bring your dancing shoes.

