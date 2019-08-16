Weekend Roundup: Take Me Back To Electric Park

Above image: Kemet the Phantom celebrates the release of 'Electric Park' tonight, on 816 Day. | Photo: Cody Boston, KCPT–Kansas City PBS

One of the area’s most successful acts, Making Movies has also become one of the region’s biggest advocates for immigrant rights. With support from Maria the Mexican and Mr. and Mrs. Dodge, they’ll be performing an I Heart Local Music fundraiser for RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) — an organization that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrants — this evening at Liberty Hall. Tickets are available.

Discover the music of the Dominican Republic tonight at the recordBar with local Caribbean music ensemble Mundo Nouvo. This matinee show (from 7 to 9 p.m.) will be Mundo Nouvo’s third annual summer concert program, which highlights different nations that have had an impact on Latin music. Thirteen musicians will pay tribute to the music of the island nation, the most notable of which is merengue, originating in the country in the 19th century. Tickets are available.

Each summer, Johnson County Community College’s Light Up the Lawn series is one of KC’s most anticipated outdoor music events. It takes place on the beautiful lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, and has featured some of KC’s best known and sought after artists. Tonight, the 2019 Light Up the Lawn kicks off with a hometown favorite, Hembree. The show is free and all ages.

Just last year, Kansas City’s City Council designated Aug. 16 (that’s today!) a civic holiday called 816 Day, encouraging support of local businesses, organizations and artists. So, what better time for one of KC’s finest musical ambassadors to drop a new album? You may know him from The Phantastics or Brass & Boujee, but Kemet the Phantom is a commanding solo artist in his own right, and he’ll be putting on an evening of free live entertainment in the historic City Market to celebrate the release of “Electric Park.” Fittingly, he’ll be kicking his show off tonight at 8:16 p.m.

Dan Calderon’s Sympathetic Vibrations column this week provides a preview of Saturday’s Trans/Portal Summer Concert — a free, all-ages event in Washington Square Park. It’s the latest effort from UN/TUCK, a local collective that works to uplift queer and transgender artists. Among the musical fare, you can catch experimental electro sets from Floraviolet, Stem Cell Uterus and Hannah Montana & Nonet Chamber Orchestra; techno from our own Sister Zo; R&B jams from Ivy Roots; indie soul from Collidescope; and a hip-hop set from Supa Flowa.

Jo Blaq has worked with artists from Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to Jill Scott and Kelly Rowland. The Grammy-nominated producer is Wyandotte County native Joseph Macklin, and he’ll be returning home to play a special set on Saturday at the VooDoo Lounge in Harrah’s KC. He’ll be performing with local artists Nowdaze (who formerly went by Irv Da Phenom), plus Kemet the Phantom, Eddie Moore, Love, Mae C. and Church Boii. A portion of ticket sales will support development efforts at the historic Old Quindaro Museum. Tickets are available.

—Michelle Bacon