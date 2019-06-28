Weekend Roundup: Summer Dreams

Above image: The Black Creatures perform at InterUrban Arthouse tonight. | Photo: Megan Lewer, KCPT–Kansas City PBS

Pride Month is winding down, but that doesn’t mean you should stop celebrating LGBTQIA community and civil rights. Tonight, dark pop duo The Black Creatures will be performing in the InterUrban Arthouse Listening Room ((8001 Newton St, Overland Park) as part of the facility's "Exhibition: The Queer Experience," running in June and July. The visual art and music event is set to exhibit the experiences and perspectives of artists across KC's LGBTQIA community. Tickets are available.

Celebrate the rich heritage of KC’s blues music world at the Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival. Held all day Saturday at Lavender’s Circle L ranch (3924 N. 49th Dr.), this community event is in its 13th year. It features an array of acts on two stages, performing on a bluff that overlooks the Missouri River. You can catch performances from familiar names — including Womanish Girl, the new blues duo from Katy Guillen and drummer Stephanie Williams — along with a Living Heritage Tribute Show for veteran folk musician Danny Cox.

The Girls Rock Lawrence crew has been hard at work in their fifth year of summer music camp. Taking instruction from a smattering of talented area musicians, the week-long camp (held at the Lied Center) creates a safe space for girls and trans youth between the ages of 12 and 18, through music education and mutual empowerment. The campers work toward writing and performing original songs by the end of the week, culminating in a big show at the Granada this Saturday night.

Josh Berwanger's songs are an infectious blend of jubilant power pop, edgy rock riffs and a stylish vintage sheen. Berwanger’s latest album, “Watching A Garden Die,” is officially out today via Wiretap Records, and he’s celebrating with a quick regional run of shows that started in KC last night, heads to Wichita tonight and Lawrence on Saturday at the Replay, then Monday at Henry's. For all but the Henry’s show, he’s bringing long-time bandmates Brian Klein, Ricky Salthouse and Chris Jankowski (The Anniversary’s drummer). The Replay show will be supported by Lawrence band Lesser Pleasures and Chicago/KC group No$kope.

Our friends down the dial at KKFI 90.1 FM curate community radio, with a big team of volunteers who power the station’s airwaves with diverse content and local voices. Some of that programming will converge on Saturday night at the Folly Theater. KKFI is throwing a fundraiser called Collaborations Live!, putting an African drum group with a folk singer/banjo player, an hip-hop dance ensemble with a string duo and Irish dance company, and so on. Catch Jessica Paige perform with jazz pianist Mark Lowrey, or Maria Cuevas (of Maria the Mexican) with The Wires and members of Quixotic. Tickets are available.

If you’re missing the Folk Alliance International conference since it left Kansas City last year, get your fix at the KC Folk Festival on Sunday afternoon. The festival is showcasing Folk Alliance favorites at the Guadalupe Centers — including New York-based singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza, folk troubadour and Juno Award winner Quique Escamilla and the luminous Columbia, Missouri quartet Violet & the Undercurrents.

If you need something a little more grunge on Sunday night, head over to recordBar to see seminal punk group Flipper. The San Francisco stalwarts are celebrating 40 years as a band, and are touring with David Yow — former frontman of The Jesus Lizard. Twin Cities alt rockers Porcupine will open, along with Drop A Grand, KC’s favorite local Canadian band. Tickets are available.

—Michelle Bacon