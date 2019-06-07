Weekend Roundup: Lullabies Till Dawn

When Les Izmore throws himself behind a musical project, it’s bound to be something visionary… often revolutionary. He’s been staying busy this year with the recent debut of Arquesta Del SolSoul — an avant-garde combo propelled by himself and poet/spoken word artist Jessica Ayala — just a couple weeks ago, opening for ANTI- Records artist Combo Chimbita. Tonight, he’ll will bring the African futurist vibes to recordBar with Les Izmore and the GOATs as they warm up the crowd for Hi-Lux; he’ll be bringing drummer Brad Williams and Arquesta bandmate Jade Green to round up the GOATs. Tickets are available.

In mid-May, Black Stacey premiered the title track from “Lose the Peace,” an EP he expects to release later in 2019. The artist and his fresh take on soulful guitar blues will be a fine counterpoint to the chugging, tenacious punk of Red Kate. The two bands are cozying up for a First Friday party tonight at Hickory Union Moto, KC’s community motorcycle garage, located in the West Bottoms.

When songwriter Simon Fink quit his job to be a stay-at-home dad to his toddler and newborn, his most creative periods were born out of sleep deprivation and fatherhood. “Sleep was definitely my biggest challenge as a new parent,” he said in a press release. “I was using all my energy to try to get my kids to sleep — and I sang a lot of lullabies.” On Saturday, Fink will release an illustrated songbook and CD of lullabies with mostly original compositions, plus a 19th century German art song, a traditional American folk song and two unpublished songs by his grandfather. He’ll be joined by eclectic string duo The Wires, and illustrator Benjamin Parks at this show at The Mark (3800 Troost Ave). Tickets are available. The above video is an interpretation of one of the book's songs, from Blue House Family Band.

We’ve been talking about this event throughout the week (yours truly appeared on Eight One Sixty this week to discuss it, and Mikal Shapiro was on Thursdays with Timothy Finn), but the Jane Doe Revue fundraiser show is a not-to-be-missed event. Around 30 different female musicians from Columbia, Missouri — and a handful of KC guest vocalists — will chronicle six decades of women-led rock. Here’s a piece we wrote on it in 2018. Saturday’s show at recordBar will benefit Midwest Music Foundation. Tickets are available.

The Lawrence, Kansas indie music scene thrives, perhaps largely in part because of I Heart Local Music. The organization — headed by Fally Afani — provides comprehensive multimedia coverage of what’s happening in town, and accessible opportunities for local artists and fans. This year’s Pride For the Masses is once again free and all ages, and relocating to a bigger home at the Granada. Expect entertainment from Cuee, Wick & the Tricks, drag performances and a ballistic dance party.

—Michelle Bacon