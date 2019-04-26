Weekend Roundup: OMG Rock n Roll

Above image: Tonight at the recordBar, eight bands are throwing a fundraiser show for musician Brianne Grimmer (pictured here with Sugar Britches, third from left). | Photo: 90.9 The Bridge

The follow-up to his 2017 album “City Music,” Kevin Morby is back with “Oh My God,” a double LP that drops today on Dead Oceans. We’ve got a look at the album coming next week, but if you want to hear it first, Mills Record Company is doing a free listening party starting at 5 p.m. today. And as you may know, Morby spent most of his childhood in the KC area, so as an added bonus, his mom will be bringing in a few pictures from his youth to help celebrate the new album. One more bonus: See if you can guess which KC band plays Morby's backing band in his new video for "OMG Rock n Roll."

You by Kid Computer

Before playing their first gig a little over a year ago, Kid Computer had already put out two solid singles, "Dive" and "Afterglow." The indie/surf rock trio is getting ready to release its debut EP, “The Darnedest Things,” and celebrating by going back to the site of their first show together. They’ll be at The Rino tonight, with support from three local acts — Vigil & Thieves, The Odyssey and Cuddle Puddle.

In true KC fashion, a boatload of bands are coming together to take care of one of their own. Starting at 6:30 p.m. tonight, a whopping eight acts will take the recordBar stage to raise funds for Brianne Grimmer — a guitarist, drummer and vocalist who has performed with area bands like Sugar Britches (pictured above), Lushbox and Main Street Saints. Grimmer was diagnosed with schwannomatosis, which causes tumors to grow on spinal and peripheral nerves. The money raised at tonight's show will help offset some of her medical expenses. Among others, look forward to appearances from KC stalwarts Amy Farrand & the Like (it’s also Farrand’s birthday), Pamper the Madman, Cher UK and Drop A Grand. Tickets are available.

A few weeks ago, music writer Aaron Rhodes gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at alt hip-hop collective Vivid Zebra. Shuttlecock Music Magazine, which is spearheaded by Rhodes, is throwing a party tonight at the White Schoolhouse — Lawrence, Kansas’s newest DIY venue. Two of the Vivid Zebra members — Ricky Roosevelt and Alccalh — will be on hand for the performance, along with sets from DJ Lucas, Speed and the newest addition to the UN/TUCK crew, Whorxata. Tickets are available.

A recent and welcome trend is popping up as a result of the #MeToo movement, and it’s slowly been trickling into the music industry. Artists and venues are attempting to create unity and safe spaces at their events. On Saturday night at miniBar, the folks at Manor Records are hosting a six-band bill that promises to “create a culture of comfortability in the KC music scene.” It’ll include Mild Cats, Drugs & Attics, Momma’s Boy and more. All door proceeds go to the KC chapter of Speak Up, an organization that raises awareness about suicide and mental illness. The label is also releasing a limited run of cassettes — “The Bennett Tapes,” in honor of musician Bennett Jones. It’ll featured a live, unreleased track from his former band Shortsweather. All proceeds from the cassettes will go to Jones’ family.

By the time you read this, Hembree’s album release show will most likely be sold out, but it’s still worth a mention. Today is the long-awaited release of “House On Fire,” the band’s full-length debut on Thirty Tigers, and they’re celebrating with a big hometown show at The Bottleneck in Lawrence, Kansas, tomorrow. They’ll be supported by none other than Cowboy Indian Bear, who is reuniting to perform this concert (listen to an interview with the members on this week’s Eight One Sixty here). A few members of Hembree will also be doing a post-show DJ set. Tickets might be available. Good luck!

—Michelle Bacon