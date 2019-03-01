Weekend Roundup: Get On Your Feet

Above image: Julia Haile will perform with The Buhs at their annual Mardi Gras party on Sunday. | Photo: The Bridge

Singer-songwriters Heidi Phillips and Danny Krause quietly released an album together last year entitled “Honest, I’m Fine” — an earnest acoustic full-length effort that made The Bridge’s Best of 2018 albums list. The duo is at recordBar tonight for their first show with a full band, along with Lawrence, Kansas, shoegaze trio Sona and the edgy power pop of Knife Crime. Tickets are available. Also, if you’re as enamored with Heidi Phillips’ music as the rest of us are, tune in to The Bridge next Friday, March 8, on International Women’s Day. We’ll be chatting with Phillips about her extensive career as a solo musician and the frontwoman of Frogpond, as well as learning more about her background and influences.

The struggle to find adequate health insurance is often a reality for many working music professionals, making community resources essential to their physical and mental well-being. Since 2003, the JayDoc Free Clinic has served approximately 2000 patients per year. Providing non-emergency urgent and preventive care to uninsured and underinsured people in KC, the clinic is staffed with volunteer physicians, residents and medical student physicians. Tonight, two acts — Jessica Paige and The Third Degree — are performing at the Uptown Theater to benefit the clinic. Tickets are available.

A five-day festival that marks the beginning of Lent, Carnaval has grown into one of the world’s biggest celebrations, stacked with parades, street parties, circuses, costumes and general revelry. If you’re in the Lawrence area tonight, indulge in the holiday with Balacobaco do Brasil, who will be performing at the Jazzhaus.

A couple weeks ago, we premiered a music video from Columbia, Missouri, quartet Violet and the Undercurrents. The group’s ambitious two-part concept album, “The Captain,” officially releases today, and they’re off to KC to commemorate the occasion. On Saturday night, catch a free, all-ages in-store performance from the band at Mills Record Company, along with a meet-and-greet and album signing around 6 p.m. before the show starts.

In a little under two weeks, a smattering of KC’s music scene will be dropping into Austin, Texas, for one of the country’s largest music festivals. Our friends at Midwest Music Foundation are putting on the 10th annual MidCoast Takeover showcase and throwing a few benefit shows to offset production costs. The final fundraiser is tomorrow at The Brick, with music from Slights, Dan Jones & the Squids and (the) medicine theory, complete with a new four-man lineup.

The Buhs are back for their fifth annual Mardi Gras party, this time at Blip in the West Bottoms. This event should be on your Sunday night calendar, not just because it's a rare musical collaboration of a few of KC’s best. Among other notable players, The Buhs includes Julia Haile, KC-to-Paris transplant Hermon Mehari, Reach and Les Izmore. Not just because you can also hear a DJ set from Reach and a set from Peter Schlamb’s Electric Tinks. Not just because you need a good reason to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Not just because there will be French-inspired food and cocktails from The Rieger, Novel, Ça Va and The Monarch Bar. Well … how many more reasons do you need?

Once described by NPR Music as a “blend of post-riot-grrrl punk and self-aware ‘trashy’ Southern rock,” Thelma and the Sleaze is one of the most brazen and chaotic bands you’ll ever see, and you’ll be all the better for it. Under the direction of inimitable frontwoman and guitarist LG, the Nashville group has been going strong for the better part of a decade, and they’re heading to The Riot Room on Sunday to dismantle your weekend. They’ll be joined by KC acts Vigil and Thieves and Vela.

Kansas City is often looked upon as a hub for jazz history, but several of its innovators today are out there in local venues, night after night. A master composer, Marcus Lewis — who originally hails from Atlanta and formerly worked as Janelle Monáe’s touring trombonist — has assembled one of the city’s premier big bands, and they’re taking the stage at recordBar on Sunday night. Tickets are available.

—Michelle Bacon