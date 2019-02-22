Weekend Roundup: The Next Episode

Above image: The Creepy Jingles are supporting Shy Boys tonight at the recordBar. | Photo submitted by artist

Kick out the cabin fever by getting an early start on the weekend with a stop on the KC Streetcar line at Ruby Jean’s Juicery (1111 Main Street). Beginning at 5 p.m. today, the juice bar is hosting a free storytelling event that will celebrate Black History through music and spoken word. Local poets Sheri Hall, Glen North and Bonafyde G will perform, along with tunes from They Call Me Sauce and Nublvckcity.

Waiting For The Winds To Change by Claire Adams

This week’s episode of Eight One Sixty featured singer-songwriter Claire Adams, who will perform a special set at The Rino tonight. Adams’ striking pop songs have often lent themselves to collaboration — she led the seven-plus-piece band Claire and the Crowded Stage for a number of years — and has teamed up with local chamber music collective Classical Revolution KC in the past to augment her songs. Tonight, she’s bringing along string quartet Rewound to reimagine her music. It’ll be a special evening, opened by jazz keyboardist Alyssa Murray.

Since releasing its Polyvinyl Records debut, “Bell House,” in 2018, KC’s own Shy Boys have been all over the map — supporting acts like Sunflower Bean, La Luz, Wavves and doing a few headlining shows of their own. This time, the boys are heading out on a tour with STRFKR, but kicking it off with a set at recordBar tonight with a few of their friends, Natural M*n and The Creepy Jingles. The Creepy Jingles, which has two former members of defunct KC band Abracadabras (Shy Boys’ Collin and Kyle Rausch made up that band’s rhythm section), were recently signed to local label High Dive Records and will be releasing their debut EP later this year.

Tonight’s big show in Lawrence, Kansas, is over at the Granada. I Heart Local Music is presenting a tribute to Queen, with a number of KC and Lawrence’s most glamorous rockers. It’ll feature appearances from Wick and the Tricks, Vedettes, Vibralux and Party Party (a collaboration between musicians Katlyn Conroy and Nick Carswell), plus a drag performance by Dick Von Dyke and an air guitar tribute from Mean Melin and CindAIRella. The show is all ages, and tickets are available.

If the swing and thrash of rockabilly music is more your speed, get your dancing shoes ready for a big show at Knuckleheads this evening. Formed in 1998, The Rumblejetts were one of Kansas City’s biggest road dogs, performing across the country and opening for acts like Dwight Yoakam, Brian Setzer and Lee Ann Womack. A guitar, upright bass and drum trio, the band’s kinetic live show is a sight to see. Tickets are available.

If you’re keeping track, we’ve mentioned Nublvckcity a few times before — a local collective that stands tall on the laurels of four talented individual artists who operate in complementary musical realms. One of those artists is Mae C, a singer-songwriter whose vocal inflections and phrasings are evocative of Erykah Badu with a touch of jazz and R&B. She’ll be performing at The Riot Room tomorrow night, with support from fellow Nublvckcity collaborator They Call Me Sauce, as well as Trxz Jones, JaySol Music, guest DJ G3wizz and Jo Blaq. Tickets are available.

Last week, Y god Y dropped “Say,” the first single from its upcoming self-titled EP. A sweeping electro-pop delight, the single was accompanied by a capricious music video, featuring vocals from Garrett Marsh and production from Joel Martin. You can probably count on the band performing this song tomorrow night at recordBar, where they’ll be supporting a popcentric bill of KC’s own Jaenki and St. Louis group The Free Years. Tickets are available.

When it comes to preeminent emcees and producers, it’s nearly impossible to exclude the influence of Dr. Dre. As the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Death Row Records, he’s one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the hip-hop genre. As a founding member of N.W.A. and in his solo career, he helped present social inequalities and injustices in the African-American community. Dre also helped launch the careers of artists like Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, Eminem and more. A few of KC’s best emcees and producers are doing a tribute to the mogul at VooDoo tomorrow night. The show includes Steddy P as Dr. Dre, Easyduzit as Eazy-E, The Abnorm as Snoop Dogg, Ryan Coffee as Eminem and GeeCee as Yella.

Last week we previewed the Love Hangover, which historically takes place on the day after Valentine’s Day. However, the umpteenth snowpocalypse of 2019 led to a reschedule of the event. It’s moved to this Sunday at recordBar, with the same lineup — Lauren Sullivan and Scott Splawn of The Mad Kings, Laurel and Ben Parks of Of Tree, Kasey Rausch and Marco Pascolini of The Country Duo, and Anna Cole and Steve Tulipana. Tickets are available.

—Michelle Bacon