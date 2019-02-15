Weekend Roundup: Birthday Benders and Love Hangovers

Above image: Danielle Nicole will host and perform at the Michael Ledbetter tribute concert on Sunday at Knuckleheads. | Photo: Jacob Blickenstaff

Whether your heart is sick with love or full of disgust for Valentine’s Day, the Love Hangover event has something for you. Formed 20 years ago in Raleigh, North Carolina, the concert takes place across seven U.S. cities on Feb. 15 as an antidote to the holiday. The performance features duets from local musicians. The KC matinee show happens tonight at recordBar, with appearances from Lauren Sullivan and Scott Splawn of The Mad Kings, Laurel and Ben Parks of Of Tree, Kasey Rausch and Marco Pascolini of The Country Duo, and Anna Cole and Steve Tulipana. Tickets are available.

At some of the region’s most prominent Americana and folk festivals — like Walnut Valley, Muddy Roots and Folk Alliance International — it’s not uncommon to run into and befriend attendees from all over the world. These gatherings become family reunions of sorts, prompting late-night jams and frequent new friendships. This weekend, a number of folk fest attendees will gather in KC to celebrate Dylan Dorrell, who has thrown a Big Birthday Bender Blowout Bash for the past 12 years. It kicks off tonight at Ollie’s Local with acts like Freight Train Rabbit Killer and Good Time Charley. It continues Saturday at Davey’s Uptown with Adam Lee and the Dead Horse Sound Company, Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy, Le Grand and more. There will be a hangover open mic at Westport Saloon around noon on Sunday.

If this year’s Grammy Awards taught us anything, it’s that women are finally getting long overdue recognition for their musical talents. For those of you who weren’t already aware (where have you been?), femme-identifying individuals have long been creating brilliant music — and Saturday’s Femme Fest at the White Schoolhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, will showcase a handful from the area, along with a few allies. Look forward to performances from Heidi Lynne Gluck, Kawehi, Vigil and Thieves, Mourning Ritual, Sister Rat and The Typing Pool.

Masterfully toeing the line between classic country melodies, boot-stomping honky tonk and roof-shaking rock ’n’ roll, Dead Voices is back with “Commoners” — their first album since 2013. The group, led by songwriter David Regnier, will have copies of the clear vinyl LP on hand tomorrow night at The Brick. They’ll be joined by True Lions — the new duo of Alison Hawkins and Mikala Petillo — which released a debut EP last week entitled “Cute At Best.”

Especially on weekends, The Ship is often the local premier spot to get down to tunes that are slightly off the beaten path. If you’re at all into New Orleans second-line beats or fervent Afrobeat/funk fusion, Saturday’s show with SUNU is the right choice for you. Hailing from Lawrence, the group has shared the stage with George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Femi Kuti, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

A blues musician from Chicago, Michael Ledbetter died unexpectedly in January at the age of 33. Ledbetter rose to prominence during his time with the Nick Moss Band, gaining notability across the blues world for for his robust operatically-trained vocals. On Sunday, a number of his friends and former collaborators are throwing a benefit concert for his family at Knuckleheads. It’ll include appearances by Moss, guitarist Mike Welch, along with locals Damon Parker of The MGDs, Brandon Miller Band, Dust Devil Choir and more. Danielle Nicole will host the event, and her trio will headline. Tickets are available, and all proceeds will go to the Michael Ledbetter Memorial Fund, which benefits his partner and their two young children.

—Michelle Bacon