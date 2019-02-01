Weekend Roundup: Life of the Party

Above image: Dreamgirl performs at miniBar tonight, ahead of a two-week tour with Acid Tongue. | Photo: Cody Boston

With temperatures rising to the 50s and 60s this weekend, it’s the perfect time to abandon the confines of home and venture out to some shows. Here’s a taste of what’s happening in #kcmusic.

“There is a little man who knows more about you than you know about yourself / From the car you drive to the state of your mental health / And what do you get in return? / Cat pics.”

If you’ve had just about all you can take of corporate greed and the watchful eye of Big Brother, it’s time to burn it all down (figuratively speaking, of course). With irreverent songs about topics from Whole Foods and IKEA to crude oil futures and Mark Zuckerberg, Gascan — the doomy Americana punk project of Cadillac Flambé members Kris Bruders and Michael Payne — has emerged with a 14-track debut album, which is getting a local release tonight at Josey Records. The trio, with bassist Erin Payne, is headlining the free First Friday show — with support from The Brannock Device, Vedettes and Fussy.

After a successful East Coast run, the men of Radar State are coming home before heading west to California in support of their debut full-length, “Strays.” So far, the album has received love from Billboard, Brooklyn Vegan, and the band performed live from the Paste Magazine Studios in New York City last week. Find out more about Radar State in the latest Sympathetic Vibrations and a fun origin story, and rage with them tonight at recordBar, along with The Whiffs and Hipshot Killer. Tickets are available.

For an immersive arts experience, join the KC-based Owen/Cox Dance Group at the MTH Theater in Crown Center for “What Keeps Mankind Alive.” It’s a two-part dance/music series that includes the aforementioned piece — originally a dark comedy opera written by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht in the 1920s, with music arranged by Owen/Cox co-founder Brad Cox — along with an original song cycle entitled “Letterbox.” The production, which runs tonight, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, will also highlight three potent vocalists — Krystle Warren, Shay Estes and Leigh Adams. Tickets are available.

Put some swing in your step with tonight’s edition of the Sound Machine KC series — a veritable evening of quixotic and jangly pop gems at miniBar. It’ll start with music from one of KC’s newest bands — Mild Cats — along with the vibey garage sounds of Drugs & Attics and the chic synthpop sensibilities of Dreamgirl, who is headed west for a two-week support tour with Acid Tongue.

Need a Saturday afternoon respite? Ollie’s Local is always a good option, especially on the first Saturday of each month. Co-sponsored by Lost Cowgirl Records, Saturday Storytellers puts the work of two local songwriters on display, giving audiences a peek behind the curtain about their processes and backstories. Tomorrow’s February event spotlights the soulful voices of Adriana Nikole and Nicole Springer. It’s a free, all-ages show from 5 to 7 p.m.

Your prime Saturday night party spot is in the heart of the Crossroads, at The Hanger (1701 Oak Street). The art gallery and studio is hosting an evening of local music and libations — courtesy of Crane Brewing Company, experiential lighting from Light.Sound.Focus, tunes from DJ Skeme and a live set by one of KC’s most enterprising and compelling bands, The Phantastics.

—Michelle Bacon