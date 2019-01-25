Weekend Roundup: Fight On

Above image: Lincoln Marshall releases a split 7" record on Saturday night with Approach. | Photo submitted by artist

If you only know Nate Allen’s music through his namesake project Destroy Nate Allen — a quirky folk-punk duo with his wife Tessa — you might be surprised to get a glimpse at his solo project. Tonight at the SqueezeBox Theater, Allen celebrates the release of Good Saint Nathanael’s debut album, “Hide No Truth.” It’s a deft, vulnerable work that lays out Allen’s experiences with religion, trauma and abuse. In addition, he assigned different friends to add their vision of “noise” to each track. "It was really enjoyable to see how the different players approached the songs in their own way," Allen said. "Each soundscape has their own musical signature in it. It was a really open-handed process." Tickets are available.

Otaku Moods by Kadesh Flow

With a vigorous energy and an agile cadence, Kadesh Flow stands out as one of the area’s premier emcees. As a rapper and a trombonist with a number of acts — including The Phantastics, Brass & Boujee and Jessica Paige — he has adroitly toed the line between the hip hop and jazz worlds. Tonight at MOD, in collaboration with Take Five Productions, he’s bridging the gap between both genres along with celebrating the release of his latest solo album, “Otaku Moods.” The evening will include sets from Flow, Orlando indie hip-hop artist EyeQ, KC jazz quartet Tyler Sanford Coalition, and North Carolina-based artist Jon Delta. Tickets are available.

It’s that time of year again — a few dozen musicians are getting ready to make the annual trek to Austin, Texas in March. The locally produced MidCoast Takeover features around 100 acts on two stages, most of which are from the KC area. RecordBar will host the first of three fundraiser shows for the takeover tonight, with three rock bands — Joplin’s Verbose, local band The UK’s and Headlight Rivals from Manhattan, Kansas. All the proceeds from the show will help with production costs at the showcase. Tickets are available.

Visit The Rino early on Saturday evening (starting at 7 p.m.) and you’ll be treated to a delightful mix of songs, courtesy of Cowtown Country Club. With radiant four-part harmonies and a charming dose of honky tonk and Western swing, the band conjures an amusingly original sound. Be prepared to hear a few of the band’s original works, along with reimagined covers of songs by artists ranging from Whitney Houston and TLC to Hank Williams. Timbers will also join them on the bill.

After spending a good chunk of 2018 on the road supporting Lake Street Dive and The Record Company while promoting their latest EP, “The Radio Winners,” Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear are kicking off 2019 with a hometown show this Saturday at The Truman. Look forward to a few stripped-down songs with the duo, along with a full band set, which includes KC-based musicians — bassist Brent Kastler, guitarist Bryce Veazey and drummers Tom Hudson and Stephanie Williams. They’ll be supported by indie-rock favorites Me Like Bees, and DJ Thundercutz between sets.

Approach & Lincoln Marshall Split by DaturaRecords

It’s only fitting that the first hip-hop record released through Replay Records features Approach — the rapper, producer and record label manager has worked and performed at the Replay Lounge for more than a decade. In conjunction with his label Datura Records, he’s releasing a split seven-inch record, which includes a gleaming A-side with award-winning rapper/producer Moka Only. It’s backed with a track from Approach’s duo with Milkdrop — Lincoln Marshall — and featuring Los Angeles-based rapper Abstract Rude. The Saturday night show will also include performances from Cuee, Stitch81Classic, and Louiz Rip.

Just a couple miles north of the Replay is the White Schoolhouse, an event space that was previously occupied by fourth different schoolhouses from the 1860s to the 1960s, a peanut bar and a party venue. It’s since become an intimate, all-ages safe space for Lawrencians see local and touring acts — some of the notable bands include The Get Up Kids, Waxahatchee and Diet Cig. On Saturday, four local teen bands are coming together to raise funds for the schoolhouse to buy its own PA system, including LK Ultra, Oxford Remedy, Chess Club and Redroom.

Since calling it quits in 2013, the members of Appropriate Grammar have gone on to a number of local and touring projects — The Philistines, Katy Guillen & the Girls and Killer City being among them. But the four have remained friends, cozying up for a handful of winter reunion shows. Just a couple months ago, Appropriate Grammar recorded a new song at Never Records, as part of the Open Spaces KC arts initiative. On Saturday at the Union Library, the band will return to the stage for its Winter Classic, with appearances from Emmaline Twist and Julia Haile with Tim Braun. It’s technically a private event, but fans of the bands can message them directly for an invitation.

—Michelle Bacon