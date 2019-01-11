Weekend Roundup: Get In the Swing of Things

Above image: Una Walkenhorst performs at Ollie's Local on Saturday afternoon. | Photo submitted by artist

Since making the move from Lawrence, Kansas, to Kansas City, singer-songwriter Kat King has put a full backing band together to execute her passionate pop songs. Tonight, she’ll bring the outfit to Replay Lounge to open for folk/punk collective Hannah Norris & the Band. On Saturday night, you can catch her dial it back with a solo set at Bier Station in Kansas City.

Looking for KC’s best and newest emcees and producers? The Rap Asylum is a monthly hip-hop show that shines a spotlight on local rappers and sound builders, recently finding a new home at the 18th Street Union in the Crossroads district. Hosted by Clark Rooseveltte, the series marks its 20th show tonight with rap sets from Chanesse and TGC Johnny Stone, support from Kartez Marcel and Sauce, and an open mic (submission required). Tickets are available.

If you’ve had a hankering to learn the Charleston or the Jitterbug, tonight is your chance. Located just inside the Alamo Drafthouse, The Chesterfield hosts a monthly Swing Night this evening that includes a free beginner lesson at 8:30 p.m. and dancing from 9 to 12 a.m. Best of all, you can boogie down to the sounds of one of Kansas City’s preeminent swing/jazz bands, Grand Marquis.

Sure, there’s a crucial Chiefs game happening on Saturday, but tomorrow’s show at Ollie’s Local will be a nice reprieve from that potential stress. Starting at 5 p.m., treat yourself to the sounds of two young songwriters, Una Walkenhorst — whose duet “For Tomorrow” with her dad, Bob Walkenhorst, was voted by listeners as The Bridge’s No. 1 song of 2018 — and Belle Loux of Belle & the Vertigo Waves, will perform a few acoustic tunes.

—Michelle Bacon