Weekend Roundup: Ready Get Set

Above image: The 10 Spot hosts a benefit concert for musician Billy Beale tonight. | Photo: Todd Zimmer

A multi-instrumentalist and a prolific blues storyteller, Billy Beale has been performing in the KC area for the past three decades. In 2016, Beale was stricken with throat and lung cancer, leaving him without the ability to sing. Tonight, a few friends and former bandmates are coming together to throw a big benefit show for him at The 10 Spot — including The Nace Brothers, Cowboy Bart and Western Automatic — and an after party with the Nick Schnebelen Band, The MGDs and more.

Looking for the next wave of #kcmusic talent? Tonight’s monthly Sound Machine KC series from The Record Machine will highlight a few of the city’s up-and-coming acts. The lineup at recordBar includes piano-rock group Vik G. Trio, solo artist Miki P (with accompaniment from keyboardist Nathan Showalter and bassoonist Rachel Lovelace), and young alt-rock bands Shoebox Money and The Moose. Tickets are available.

Tonight, the Replay Lounge in Lawrence, Kansas, has a couple of engaging shows to get your weekend started. First, a matinee show called “The Middle Tell” — a shadow-puppet performance, video projection and sound piece about three female bards who hover between youth and advanced age — along with performances from Calvin Arsenia and Jeff Stolz (Drakkar Sauna). Later in the evening, get your fill of honky tonk, roots and folk from Lorna Kay’s One Night Stand (which features Lauren Krum and other members of The Grisly Hand), Tyler Gregory, Paul Coleman and Mourning Ritual.

Tomorrow night’s show at recordBar is a four-band bill of local songwriters coming together to support children who live in conflict zones. The benefit for War Child USA kicks off at 8 p.m. with Erica McKenzie, followed by John L. Keck, Ivory Blue and Adriana Nikole. Proceeds will help provide a safe space and educational resources for these children and their mothers. Tickets are available.

Climb aboard The Ship on Saturday for an evening of sensational, multi-dimensional sounds with Mike Dillon. A vibraphonist, percussionist, incendiary performer and former KC resident, Dillon is locally recognized for his work with the Malachy Papers and Mike Dillon’s Go-Go Jungle, but he’s also performed with a number of nationally known artists — including Les Claypool, Fishbone and most recently, Clutch.

—Michelle Bacon