Now playing: Two Way Monologue Sondre Lerche
909 News

Week of Sept. 8: New Music Adds

by Michelle Bacon - September 08, 2020

Above image: BLACKSTARKIDS | photo: Jack Kelly

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a hot new take from KC's own BLACKSTARKIDS (pictured above), a mesmerizing single from Deep Sea Diver featuring Sharon Van Etten, a forlorn tune from Adrienne Lenker and more!

Adrienne Lenker – "Anything"

 

BLACKSTARKIDS – "Britney Bitch"

 

Daniel Gum – "Ruin Your Life"

 

Deep Sea Diver ft. Sharon Van Etten – "Impossible Weight"

 

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors – "Family"

 

Father John Misty – "To S." / "To R."

 

Fiona Apple – "Under the Table"

 

Samia – "Fit N Full"

 

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

Tags: Bridge music discovery, new music, new music discovery, Blackstarkids

Related articles

News 'Fetch Your Tool Of Liberation': Fiona Apple On Setting Herself Free
News Bridge Artist of the Week: Fiona Apple
News Best of 2020 So Far: Staff and Contributor Picks
Episode Father John Misty, "Bored in the USA"
Episode Episode 82 – Daniel Gum, Kat King and CS Luxem
Episode Episode 107 – Vague Days, Blackstarkids, TV Girl

Up Next

2020 Fall Funding Drive Early Bird Special

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Donate Now No Thanks