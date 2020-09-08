Week of Sept. 8: New Music Adds

Above image: BLACKSTARKIDS | photo: Jack Kelly

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a hot new take from KC's own BLACKSTARKIDS (pictured above), a mesmerizing single from Deep Sea Diver featuring Sharon Van Etten, a forlorn tune from Adrienne Lenker and more!

Adrienne Lenker – "Anything"

BLACKSTARKIDS – "Britney Bitch"

Daniel Gum – "Ruin Your Life"

Deep Sea Diver ft. Sharon Van Etten – "Impossible Weight"

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors – "Family"

Father John Misty – "To S." / "To R."

Fiona Apple – "Under the Table"

Samia – "Fit N Full"

