Week of Sept. 8: New Music Adds
Above image: BLACKSTARKIDS | photo: Jack Kelly
A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a hot new take from KC's own BLACKSTARKIDS (pictured above), a mesmerizing single from Deep Sea Diver featuring Sharon Van Etten, a forlorn tune from Adrienne Lenker and more!
Adrienne Lenker – "Anything"
BLACKSTARKIDS – "Britney Bitch"
Daniel Gum – "Ruin Your Life"
Deep Sea Diver ft. Sharon Van Etten – "Impossible Weight"
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors – "Family"
Father John Misty – "To S." / "To R."
Fiona Apple – "Under the Table"
Samia – "Fit N Full"
