Week of July 27: New Music Adds

Above image: Shy Boys 909 Session, Sept. 7, 2018 | 90.9 The Bridge

It's time for another week of new music discovery on The Bridge! Take a quick peek below at some of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of currents — a cool summer groove from KC's own Shy Boys, an funky effervescent bop from Dylan Cartildge, an expansive number from LP and more.

Shy Boys – "Trash"

Check out Shy Boys' 909 Session from 2018.

Dylan Cartlidge – "Yellow Brick Road"

LP – "The One That You Love"

Enter for a chance to watch LP's global livestream concert on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a virtual VIP experience.

Bright Eyes – "Mariana Trench"

Boy Pablo – "Hey Girl"

The Noise FM – "Who's Watching Who?"

Bridge Exclusive: The Noise FM 'Who's Watching Who?' Premiere Above image: The Noise FM | photo: The Record Machine Today's Bridge premiere is a dystopian dance bop for the times, courtesy of a band we're delighted to hear from again. "Who's Watching Who?" is the latest of two singles getting an early push from The Noise FM today, via The Record Machine.

Bob Mould – "Forecast of Rain"

Visit the News section of our website each week to check out more of our new music adds!