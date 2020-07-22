Week of July 20: New Music Adds

Above image: Beabadoobee 909 Session 10/4/19 | photo: Brad Austin

It's all about music discovery here on The Bridge, and as the summer goes on, we're adding even more songs to an ever-growing on-air library! Each week, we want to share recent adds to our new music playlist. Visit this link for our full playlist of currents, and check out some highlights below!

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

Anderson .Paak's 'Lockdown' Examines The Quiet Spaces Of An Uprising When I think about the screen images that startled me into a new way of thinking, one always surfaces first. Agnes Varda's 1986 masterwork Vagabond, about the short life of a young homeless woman played by Sandrine Bonnaire, is filmed in faux-documentary style.

beabadoobee – "Care"

The Black Creatures – "Wretched (It Goes)"

Bridge Exclusive: The Black Creatures Premiere 'Wretched (It Goes),' A... Today's 909 Premiere marks the beginning of an exciting alliance between Kansas City duo The Black Creatures and independent label Center Cut Records. "Wretched (It Goes)" is the first official single from the band's upcoming full-length, "Wild Echoes." "Wretched" emerges as one of the most buoyant songs on the album.

HAIM – "Don't Wanna"

The War and Treaty – "Five More Minutes"

Future Islands – "For Sure"

Chicano Batman – "I Know It"

The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning"

The Beths – "Out Of Sight"

deadmau5 and The Neptunes – "Pomegranate"

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – "Falling Thunder"