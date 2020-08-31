Now playing: See You Through My Eyes Head And The Heart
Week of Aug. 31: New Music Adds

by Michelle Bacon - August 31, 2020

Above image: Fantastic Negrito and Tarriona "Tank" Ball | photo: Ariel Nava

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a stirring tune from Fantastic Negrito (featuring Tank of Tank & the Bangas), a euphoric bop from Mark Francis and Duncan Burnett, a classic country gem from Fred Wickham Caravan and more!

Blu DeTiger – "Figure It Out"

 

Dehd – "Loner"

 

Fantastic Negrito ft. Tarriona "Tank" Ball – "I'm So Happy I Cry"

 

Fred Wickham Caravan – "Town Without Soul"

 

Kathleen Edwards – "Hard On Everyone"

 

Mark Francis ft. Duncan Burnett – "Ready For the World"

