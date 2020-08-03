Week of Aug. 3: New Music Adds

Above image: Arlo Parks | photo: United Talent Agency

It's time for another week of new music discovery on The Bridge! Take a quick peek below at some of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of currents — music discovery from breakout British singer-songwriter/poet Arlo Parks, a dancey bop from Sylvan Esso, a groovy tune from KC collaboration We the People, and more.

Arlo Parks – "Eugene"

Dawes – "Who Do You Think You're Talking To?"

Khruangbin – "Time (You and I)"

James Vincent McMorrow – "Headlights"

Sylvan Esso – "Ferris Wheel"

We The People – "Worst Nights"

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!