Week of Aug. 3: New Music Adds
Above image: Arlo Parks | photo: United Talent Agency
It's time for another week of new music discovery on The Bridge! Take a quick peek below at some of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of currents — music discovery from breakout British singer-songwriter/poet Arlo Parks, a dancey bop from Sylvan Esso, a groovy tune from KC collaboration We the People, and more.
Arlo Parks – "Eugene"
Dawes – "Who Do You Think You're Talking To?"
Khruangbin – "Time (You and I)"
James Vincent McMorrow – "Headlights"
Sylvan Esso – "Ferris Wheel"
We The People – "Worst Nights"
