Week of Aug. 24: New Music Adds
Above image: Another Sky | photo: Missing Piece Group
A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a vibrant tune from London band Another Sky, a synthpop jam from Sufjan Stevens, the single from Nas's upcoming album and more!
Another Sky – "Fell In Love With the City"
Declan McKenna – "Be An Astronaut"
IDLES – "Model Village"
Nas – "Ultra Black"
Nicole Atkins – "Mind Eraser"
S.G. Goodman – "Old Time Feeling"
Sufjan Stevens ft. Jalaiah – "Video Game"
Wyn Starks – "Circles"
