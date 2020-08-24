Week of Aug. 24: New Music Adds

Above image: Another Sky | photo: Missing Piece Group

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a vibrant tune from London band Another Sky, a synthpop jam from Sufjan Stevens, the single from Nas's upcoming album and more!

Another Sky – "Fell In Love With the City"

Declan McKenna – "Be An Astronaut"

IDLES – "Model Village"

Nas – "Ultra Black"

Nicole Atkins – "Mind Eraser"

S.G. Goodman – "Old Time Feeling"

Sufjan Stevens ft. Jalaiah – "Video Game"

Wyn Starks – "Circles"

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!