Now playing: Out Of Sight The Beths
909 News

Week of Aug. 24: New Music Adds

by Michelle Bacon - August 24, 2020

Above image: Another Sky | photo: Missing Piece Group

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a vibrant tune from London band Another Sky, a synthpop jam from Sufjan Stevens, the single from Nas's upcoming album and more!

Another Sky – "Fell In Love With the City"

 

Declan McKenna – "Be An Astronaut"

 

IDLES – "Model Village"

 

Nas – "Ultra Black"

 

Nicole Atkins – "Mind Eraser"

 

S.G. Goodman – "Old Time Feeling"

 

Sufjan Stevens ft. Jalaiah – "Video Game"

 

Wyn Starks – "Circles"

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

Tags: Bridge music discovery, new music, new music discovery

Related articles

News Week of Aug. 10: New Music Adds
News Week of Aug. 17: New Music Adds

Up Next

Bridge Artist of the Week: Bright Eyes

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close