Week of Aug. 17: New Music Adds
Above image: KC singer songwriter Jake Wells dropped a brand-new single, "Far From Home," over the weekend. | Photo courtesy of the artist
A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring Amsterdam multi-instrumentalist Nana Adjoa, folktronic Australian artist Alex the Astronaut, plus KC artists Jake Wells, Second Hand King and Silver Girl!
Alex the Astronaut – "I Think You're Great"
Glass Animals – "Heat Waves"
Jake Wells – "Far From Home"
Liza Anne – "Bad Vacation"
Nana Adjoa – "She's Stronger"
Second Hand King – "Don't Play With My Soul"
Silver Girl – "Ceremony"
Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!