Week of Aug. 17: New Music Adds

KC singer songwriter Jake Wells dropped a brand-new single, "Far From Home," over the weekend.

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring Amsterdam multi-instrumentalist Nana Adjoa, folktronic Australian artist Alex the Astronaut, plus KC artists Jake Wells, Second Hand King and Silver Girl! Alex the Astronaut – "I Think You're Great" Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" Jake Wells – "Far From Home" Liza Anne – "Bad Vacation" Nana Adjoa – "She's Stronger" Second Hand King – "Don't Play With My Soul" Silver Girl – "Ceremony" Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

