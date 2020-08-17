Now playing: Hard On Everyone Kathleen Edwards
Week of Aug. 17: New Music Adds

by Michelle Bacon - August 17, 2020

Above image: KC singer songwriter Jake Wells dropped a brand-new single, "Far From Home," over the weekend. | Photo courtesy of the artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring Amsterdam multi-instrumentalist Nana Adjoa, folktronic Australian artist Alex the Astronaut, plus KC artists Jake Wells, Second Hand King and Silver Girl!

Alex the Astronaut – "I Think You're Great"

 

Glass Animals – "Heat Waves"

 

Jake Wells – "Far From Home"

 

Liza Anne – "Bad Vacation"

 

Nana Adjoa – "She's Stronger"

 

Second Hand King – "Don't Play With My Soul"

 

Silver Girl – "Ceremony"

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

