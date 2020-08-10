Week of Aug. 10: New Music Adds

Above image: Kemet Coleman recently released "Black Is Beautiful," an EP and a beer in collaboration with Crane Brewing Company. | Photo: Cody Boston, Kansas City PBS

It's time for another week of new music discovery on The Bridge! Take a quick peek below at some of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring KC artists Kemet Coleman, Khrystal. and They Call Me Sauce (our Bridge Artist of the Week), plus a soaring new song from Heartless Bastards and music discovery from Linda Diaz, the winner of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

Billie Eilish – "My Future"

Fontaines D.C. – "A Hero's Death"

Heartless Bastards – "Revolution"

Check out Heartless Bastards' 909 Session from 2015 at this link.

Kemet Coleman – "Black Is Beautiful"

Khrystal. – "Magic"

Laura Veirs – "Burn Too Bright"

Linda Diaz – "Green Tea Ice Cream"

Pokey LaFarge – "Bluebird"

Tame Impala – "Is It True"

Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver – "Exile"

They Call Me Sauce – "Anmls"

