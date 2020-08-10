Now playing: Twist The Lens Pedaljets
Week of Aug. 10: New Music Adds

by Michelle Bacon - August 10, 2020

Above image: Kemet Coleman recently released "Black Is Beautiful," an EP and a beer in collaboration with Crane Brewing Company. | Photo: Cody Boston, Kansas City PBS

It's time for another week of new music discovery on The Bridge! Take a quick peek below at some of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring KC artists Kemet Coleman, Khrystal. and They Call Me Sauce (our Bridge Artist of the Week), plus a soaring new song from Heartless Bastards and music discovery from Linda Diaz, the winner of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

Billie Eilish – "My Future"

 

Fontaines D.C. – "A Hero's Death"

 

Heartless Bastards – "Revolution"

Check out Heartless Bastards' 909 Session from 2015 at this link.

 

Kemet Coleman – "Black Is Beautiful"

 

Khrystal. – "Magic"

Bridge Exclusive: Khrystal. - 'Magic' Premiere

Above image: Khrystal. "Magic" | photo: Alishia Maxwell Today's Bridge Premiere comes from singer, songwriter, rapper, writer and actor Khrystal Coppage, known to KC music fans simply as Khrystal. Her new single, "Magic," jumps in with both feet, ready to embrace and laud the cultural contributions of Black women while addressing the polarities of what it actually means to be one.

 

Laura Veirs – "Burn Too Bright"

 

Linda Diaz – "Green Tea Ice Cream"

 

Pokey LaFarge – "Bluebird"

 

Tame Impala – "Is It True"

 

Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver – "Exile"

 

They Call Me Sauce – "Anmls"

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

