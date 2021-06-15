The Bridge's concert calendar continues to fill up — we've got FIVE concert presales that begin on Wednesday, June 16 ! Bridge listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Tuesday, July 27 – The Lone Bellow at Knuckleheads

Presale: Wednesday, June 16 10 a.m. to Friday, June 18 10 a.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Sunday, Sept. 12 – Larry Carlton at Yardley Hall

Presale: Wednesday, June 16 10 a.m. to Monday, June 21 9:59 a.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Tuesday, Sept. 14 – Squeeze at Uptown Theater

Presale: Wednesday, June 16 10 a.m. to Thursday, June 17 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Thursday, Oct. 7 – The Reminders at Yardley Hall

Presale: Wednesday, June 16 10 a.m. to Monday, June 21 9:59 a.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Sunday, Oct. 7 – Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience at Yardley Hall

Presale: Wednesday, June 16 10 a.m. to Monday, June 21 9:59 a.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Visit bridge909.org for SIX MORE concert presales that start Thursday!