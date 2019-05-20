Wear Your Favorite Band Shirt To Work This Friday

Join 90.9 The Bridge this Friday, May 24, as we ask you to wear your favorite band/concert shirt to work! Whether you want to rep a cherished local or national band, sport a tattered relic from the glory days or commemorate an unforgettable festival, it'll be the perfect day to show your love for music.

We'll help observe the day and the music you love by sharing some of your photos on social media! Snap a pic and share to @909thebridge with the hashtag #BridgeTShirtDay.